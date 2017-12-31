Kurt Eichenwald should really STOP having thoughts, just saying.

Seems Mr. Eichenwald thinks he has a winning strategy for the 2020 election that will also eviscerate Fox News.

Or something.

A thought: 2020 is year 4 a real 3d party, not fringe but in middle. Dems nominate a progressive, GOP stick with Trump & new party be a unity: Sane GOPr and mid-road Dem. Real choices. If unity won, Fox propaganda wuld be eviscerated, w/ no no idea whether 2 attack or support. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) December 31, 2017

We kinda sorta giggled when we read this tweet out loud considering in one ‘tweet breath’ Eichenwald is looking for unity and in the next, he’s looking for ways to destroy Fox News.

Progressives. *eye roll*

Stop. Just stop. — Andrew Green (@NotEasyBNGreen) December 31, 2017

He can’t help himself.

Can't deny, it would once and for all establish what every party is and which ones the majority would support. Have a real progressive, a real – ummm…whatever Trump is — and centrists. Each group argues all the time that they are the REAL majority. Be interesting. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) December 31, 2017

Umm.

K.

wow, spelling, "would be…" — Wade Gingerich, PhD (@Frank_L_Towers) December 31, 2017

Twitter is HARD.

…character limit. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) December 31, 2017

Actually, Kurt only used 287 of the allotted 280 characters so … he’s not being exactly truthful here.

Yes, we’re petty.

And it appears Democrats are less than impressed with Kurt’s STRATEGERY!

sorry, this is dumb. We don't need a Bloomberg and David Brooks party, no matter how often they try. — Rebecca Schoenkopf, Wonkette Editrix, King Of You (@commiegirl1) December 31, 2017

I respectfully disagree. A "third party" of centrists would split the Democratic vote and make a right wing GOP candidate more likely to win. The presently constituted GOP is beholden to the very wealthy. It needs to go. pic.twitter.com/m4ZNR2TH7g — Trial Lawyer Richard (@TrialLawyerRich) December 31, 2017

Hopefully not. Third party candidates helped Hillary lose. — DrSquishy (@DrSquishy) December 31, 2017

WHOOHOO, thank you third party!

My concern is a 3rd party candidate might siphon votes away from the Democratic candidate & thus give the Republican candidate a better shot at winning. I think our best chance to recapture the WH is for everyone who wants Trump out to unite behind a single Democratic candidate — Scott Ellner (@imscotte1) December 31, 2017

C’mon Democrats, Kurt is onto something.

Seriously. Go with his plan and you all will totally eviscerate Fox News AND the GOP.

Totally.

Editor’s note: No tentacle porn was harmed during the writing of this Kurt Eichenwald piece.

