President Trump wished his friends, supporters, enemies, haters and even the very dishonest fake news media a Happy New Year …
As our Country rapidly grows stronger and smarter, I want to wish all of my friends, supporters, enemies, haters, and even the very dishonest Fake News Media, a Happy and Healthy New Year. 2018 will be a great year for America!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2017
Which of course triggered the biggest batch of stupid we’ve seen in a long while:
IMPEACH TRUMP!!!
— Alan Parker (@AlanLondonCity) December 31, 2017
How festive.
no one likes you
— Calvin (@calvinstowell) December 31, 2017
Someone needs a nap.
Obama is better
— Nardo/ESTUDANDO (@Nardo_mahone) December 31, 2017
Oops, ‘scuse us, we just threw up in our mouths a little.
— #WeWarnedThem (@DyanLondon444) December 31, 2017
Russia! Bots! ELEVENTY!
2017 will surely go down as the dumbest year, yet.
Your impeachment would make 2018 a great year for America, but I'll also accept regaining control of Congress.
— Miranda Yaver (@mirandayaver) December 31, 2017
Good luck with that, tater.
— Some Random Lady (@simplexity85) December 31, 2017
How rude.
What an infantile and despicable greeting. Trump can’t muster up the human decency to rise above gutter politics and wish the American citizens a decent Happy New Year’s. He is an utter disgrace!
— Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) December 31, 2017
Despicable. Disgrace.
Pretty sure that means Trump’s tweet did EXACTLY what he wanted it to, then.
The Great Divider has spoken 🤮
— Elizabeth (@JacklynnsBoo) December 31, 2017
Because Obama worked SO HARD to unify us all, right? What did he say about bringing a knife to a gunfight?
What a dreadful and unpresidential New Year's message. Have some dignity, for goodness sake.
— Marlo Garnsworthy (@MarloWordyBird) December 31, 2017
For goodness sake. Wow, things just got real up in here.
This appears to be a tweet straight up from romper room. Not professional and not an ounce of Presidential quality to it what so ever. As usual.
— The Constitution (@BillieJYingling) December 31, 2017
Just a thought, maybe if people stopped being so outraged by these tweets he’d send less of them?
But hey, what do we know?
No one really believes you.
— Kevin M. Levin (@KevinLevin) December 31, 2017
No one really believes your MOM.
Wait, that doesn’t work.
Our bad.
sir your fired
— MMXVIIIrgil Texas (@virgiltexas) December 31, 2017
*you’re*
Man, Twitter will verify anybody.
How difficult would it be to simply wish everyone a happy new year without the insult? For you, impossible, apparently.
— Alkiguy (@Corgi_dad) December 31, 2017
Tissue?
Politics aside, you’re objectively shit at holiday messages.
— Scott Johnson (@scottjohnson) December 31, 2017
Objectively.
That’s hilarious.
— Jackie Berg (@jbergnyc) December 31, 2017
Damn, these people are so mean.
Ha!
You know, I figured I should help you out for the second year in a row. I’m sure you’ll get the hang of being a ‘kind human’ soon. Happy New Year, bro. pic.twitter.com/yG9DLsEOsn
— Olgun Uluc (@OlgunUluc) December 31, 2017
Who is this guy again?
Say what you will about the president, but the man KNOWS how to get a reaction.
Happy New Year, Mr. President.
Related:
Umm NO: Lib author Tomlinson claims Clarke’s CNN meme threatened HIM TOO, there’s just 1 problem