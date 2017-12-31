President Trump wished his friends, supporters, enemies, haters and even the very dishonest fake news media a Happy New Year …

As our Country rapidly grows stronger and smarter, I want to wish all of my friends, supporters, enemies, haters, and even the very dishonest Fake News Media, a Happy and Healthy New Year. 2018 will be a great year for America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2017

Which of course triggered the biggest batch of stupid we’ve seen in a long while:

IMPEACH TRUMP!!! — Alan Parker (@AlanLondonCity) December 31, 2017

How festive.

no one likes you — Calvin (@calvinstowell) December 31, 2017

Someone needs a nap.

Obama is better — Nardo/ESTUDANDO (@Nardo_mahone) December 31, 2017

Oops, ‘scuse us, we just threw up in our mouths a little.

Russia! Bots! ELEVENTY!

2017 will surely go down as the dumbest year, yet.

Your impeachment would make 2018 a great year for America, but I'll also accept regaining control of Congress. — Miranda Yaver (@mirandayaver) December 31, 2017

Good luck with that, tater.

How rude.

What an infantile and despicable greeting. Trump can’t muster up the human decency to rise above gutter politics and wish the American citizens a decent Happy New Year’s. He is an utter disgrace! — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) December 31, 2017

Despicable. Disgrace.

Pretty sure that means Trump’s tweet did EXACTLY what he wanted it to, then.

The Great Divider has spoken 🤮 — Elizabeth (@JacklynnsBoo) December 31, 2017

Because Obama worked SO HARD to unify us all, right? What did he say about bringing a knife to a gunfight?

What a dreadful and unpresidential New Year's message. Have some dignity, for goodness sake. — Marlo Garnsworthy (@MarloWordyBird) December 31, 2017

For goodness sake. Wow, things just got real up in here.

This appears to be a tweet straight up from romper room. Not professional and not an ounce of Presidential quality to it what so ever. As usual. — The Constitution (@BillieJYingling) December 31, 2017

Just a thought, maybe if people stopped being so outraged by these tweets he’d send less of them?

But hey, what do we know?

No one really believes you. — Kevin M. Levin (@KevinLevin) December 31, 2017

No one really believes your MOM.

Wait, that doesn’t work.

Our bad.

sir your fired — MMXVIIIrgil Texas (@virgiltexas) December 31, 2017

*you’re*

Man, Twitter will verify anybody.

How difficult would it be to simply wish everyone a happy new year without the insult? For you, impossible, apparently. — Alkiguy (@Corgi_dad) December 31, 2017

Tissue?

Politics aside, you’re objectively shit at holiday messages. — Scott Johnson (@scottjohnson) December 31, 2017

Objectively.

That’s hilarious.

Damn, these people are so mean.

Ha!

You know, I figured I should help you out for the second year in a row. I’m sure you’ll get the hang of being a ‘kind human’ soon. Happy New Year, bro. pic.twitter.com/yG9DLsEOsn — Olgun Uluc (@OlgunUluc) December 31, 2017

Who is this guy again?

Say what you will about the president, but the man KNOWS how to get a reaction.

Happy New Year, Mr. President.

Related:

Umm NO: Lib author Tomlinson claims Clarke’s CNN meme threatened HIM TOO, there’s just 1 problem