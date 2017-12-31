Man oh man, this tweet from Sheriff David Clarke really freaked the Left out. Granted, these folks seem to be in a constant state of freakout so it’s difficult to tell for sure when something really bothers them, but this Clarke tweet definitely got under their skin.

BREAKING NEWS! When LYING LIB MEDIA makes up FAKE NEWS to smear me, the ANTIDOTE is go right at them. Punch them in the nose & MAKE THEM TASTE THEIR OWN BLOOD. Nothing gets a bully like LYING LIB MEDIA’S attention better than to give them a taste of their own blood #neverbackdown pic.twitter.com/T2NY2psHCR — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) December 30, 2017

As far as tweets go it’s not all that creative or thought-provoking (and c’mon with the CAPS, man) but for some reason, Lefties lost their proverbial shiznit over the tweet, including nobody Liberal author, Patrick S. Tomlinson.

Yeah, we don’t really know who he is either except that he’s really fun to mock and poke fun at.

Report this tweet for threatening physical violence against members of the media like myself. Also, @SheriffClarke, any time you want to take a swing at me, you're welcome to try. But it will require you to come back to Milwaukee, and we already ran you out of this town once. https://t.co/sdrcNmejPC — Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) December 31, 2017

Members of the media like himself?

Who is he again?

Stop flattering yourself

No one knows who you are so basically your indignation at @SheriffClarke tweet is nothing but you flailing at windmills. https://t.co/BEm1IfL9L0 — Ecklebob Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) December 31, 2017

Look at me, look at me!

Said the guy with 6,000 fewer followers and no national bylines. — Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) December 31, 2017

Uh-oh, someone’s insecure.

I'd rather have zero followers than be an hysteric like you. — Ecklebob Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) December 31, 2017

Good for you. No one cares. — Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) December 31, 2017

Oddly enough it seems Tomlinson DOES care because he’s sure going on and on about it.

Haven't needed a day job in years, son. You can do that when you sign six-figure book deals. Sorry you have no talents. — Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) December 31, 2017

Son.

EL OH EL.

Not even a little. You have already been beaten, son. You're just too stupid to recognize it. — Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) December 31, 2017

Hrm.

Tough guys who have to tell you they’re tough aren’t tough, just sayin’.

Alternatively, you have to announce you won because no one else sees it that way. Like Stu Smalley — Mo Mo (@molratty) December 31, 2017

Poor Pat.

He thinks there’s a Twitter “scoreboard”! HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA pic.twitter.com/kDfvR5ZI1G — NFL's Meth Dealer (@GameOnJD) December 31, 2017

HE’S WINNING!

Patrick, that really isn't the mic drop you seem to think it is. Ever taken a logic course? You need to reexamine your premise. Also, circularity is not your friend. — Mo Mo (@molratty) December 31, 2017

Ok, maybe not, but he likes to pretend he is.

Sensitive little fella.

Has he told you yet that you’ll “never be heard of”? pic.twitter.com/Q4Vne1W8lm — kelly ⚜️ (@NerfHerder73) December 31, 2017

Nope, but he has blocked the editor of this piece.

She’s SUCH a meanie.

Wow. Twitter hero. I’m sure everyone wants to be like you. — The Brickhouse (@Brick______) December 31, 2017

Id be afraid to even follow you into a men's room pic.twitter.com/HRmD0zIEQH — Dan Wright (@MadFiest) December 31, 2017

‘Nuff said.

