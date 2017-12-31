Every time we hear Obama speak or read his tweets we hear the sound adults in Peanuts cartoons have always made. That ‘Wah wah, wah wah wah wah,’ sound, sort of like a trombone?

Ugh, this guy really likes to hear himself talk, or read himself tweet.

All across America people chose to get involved, get engaged and stand up. Each of us can make a difference, and all of us ought to try. So go keep changing the world in 2018. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 29, 2017

You know that really rude hand gesture you make when you read something exceptionally stupid and roll your eyes? We don’t want to say it out loud (write it out loud?) but it’s a rather infamous ‘up and down’ motion.

Ahem.

Seems Ben Shapiro agrees with us.

Now go back in time to 2009 and tweet this at the Iranian people rather than bolstering a terrorist regime https://t.co/MbfhV4Gpbr — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 31, 2017

BOOM.

Wait, can we still say boom or do we need a new explosion sound since it’s almost 2018?

BANG?

KABLAM.

KABLEWEY!

Eh, you get the picture. Shapiro absolutely dropped the MIC on Obama and his pandering to a terrorist regime.

He won't because he had a vested interest in seeing the regime stabilized. — Garrett Mann (@GarrettFMann) December 31, 2017

Plus Obama would never admit he really screwed the pooch this time.

He might admit to eating one though.

Just kidding. Sorta.

I’m sure the Iranian people would’ve appreciated this tweet say in May ‘09. — Chris Marengo (@cjmesq1) December 31, 2017

Perhaps.

See? BOOM.

Evil man. — Jeanne (@MathewsJeanne) December 31, 2017

Indeed.

Obama clearer then ever before on the wrong side of history! — (((H.Kiliaan))) (@hkiliaan) December 31, 2017

We all knew that.

Related:

Tissue? President Trump’s New Years wishes for ‘even the fake media’ triggers whiners GALORE

Umm NO: Lib author Tomlinson claims Clarke’s CNN meme threatened HIM TOO, there’s just 1 problem