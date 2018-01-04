There are still so many things we don’t know enough about from the 2016 election. Did Russia play a part? Whose side was James Comey really on? Does Chelsea Clinton worship Satan?
No?
Well, she cleared that up for us ya’ know, just in case there were any doubts:
Yeah, but that's what one of Beelzebub's imps *would* say.
Chelsea Clinton denies worshipping Satan https://t.co/tV6rWswsmX
— Instapundit.com (@instapundit) January 4, 2018
From The Hill:
Chelsea Clinton on Wednesday denied that she practices Satanism after a Trump supporter on Twitter took the former first daughter’s exchange of New Year’s wishes with the Church of Satan to mean she was affiliated with the group.
“I’m a Methodist & my husband is Jewish, thank you for asking,” Clinton responded to the woman.
Apparently, the Church of Satan was tagged into a conversation Clinton was having with Chrissy Teigen and she wished them a Happy New Year.
So clearly that makes her a Satanist, right?
What a silly time to be alive.
"Satin! I said i worship 'SATIN!' It's a really great fabric."
— Ned Ryerson (@Crapplefratz) January 4, 2018
Awww, THAT’S right.
Worship is a little strong… it's just family.
— a proper gander ͡° ͡° (@thxUSA) January 4, 2018
*snort*
So she denounced her mom? That's cold but probably best for her political future
— oicn2u (@oicn2u) January 4, 2018
*snort again*
Read the thread, you have to be Alex Jones to think Clinton Jr. was really worshiping satan.
— Willie Vanderbrink (@OilFart1) January 4, 2018
True.
Here’s the exchange that caused some on Twitter to wonder about Clinton’s faith:
Wonder no longer: pic.twitter.com/nXtDNWGJVW
— Mongo USA (@mongo951) January 4, 2018
Hooters, Chelsea Clinton and Satan, all in the same thread.
And to think, Twitter is free.
