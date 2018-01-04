We miss Andrew Breitbart.

Every day.

There is a noticeable voice missing in the ‘fight’ for the country, and seeing the shiznit-storm around Bannon just reminds us even more of the hit the movement took when Breitbart passed nearly six years ago.

Andrew Breitbart would be ashamed of the division and lies Steve Bannon is spreading! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 3, 2018

And yes, Andrew would never stop throwing up if he saw the current state of politics in this country.

It’s always a huge tell when conservatives beatify Andrew Breitbart, as if he weren't a racist lowlife cut from the exact same cloth as Steve Bannon. https://t.co/VF9Pqd3DWx — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) January 3, 2018

Even in death, Andrew Breitbart triggers these morons.

C’mon man, we know he made many of you cry like weepy old women but making up these sorts of lies when he’s not here to defend himself is just small.

But there you have it, Andrew Breitbat is a folk hero to both the most Pepe-esque Trump and the “intelligentsia” alike. — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) January 3, 2018

What a jack-a-ninny.

Seems Shapiro agrees with us.

You're a pathetic fool who knows nothing about Breitbart. https://t.co/UFAGWon4lp — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 4, 2018

But that won’t stop him from talking smack.

when you project your own racism on others https://t.co/8JwTYLzpwP — Rick Canton ℹ️ (@TheRickCanton) January 4, 2018

It’s all they know how to do.

You really need to stop abusing the word. Its definition is not "people whose politics I don't like." — julipalooza (@ImJuliCaldwell) January 4, 2018

Democrats have so badly abused the word ‘racism’ it has lost any and all meaning. Honestly, they’ve done more harm to minorities than any actual racist because at this point when they insist someone is racist it’s just more noise.

You are in fact crooked, a crooked liar. Breitbart was a man of honor, UNLIKE YOU. — Chuck Nellis (@ChuckNASCAR) January 4, 2018

Truth.

The funny thing is Andrew Breitbart was not fond of Donald Trump but, yeah, he was a racist Nazi Jew. You're a delusional arse. — The_Kat™ (@The_Kat_Roars) January 4, 2018

Something like that.

You obviously dont know jack-schitte about Andrew. He would fire every person at Breitbart if he were alive today. He stood for absolute truth and transparency of both parties. Racism had less than zero to do with anything he ever did. You're just a fraud. — 🌹Ѡąƨƙɛƪωɛɛ🐰Ɯѧßβ¡ȶ🌹 and 7 others (@WaskelweeWabbit) January 4, 2018

Brian knows Andrew is not here to defend himself so he can talk all the trash he wants.

Pathetic, ain’t it?

I've never heard of you. Why do think you have moral authority? — Tomahawk (@Mikespeegle) January 4, 2018

Progs are gonna prog.

This couldn't be further from the truth or from the heart of a good man. — DC McAllister (@McAllisterDen) January 4, 2018

You are a horrible person Brian. Dishonesty on this level is revolting. — TakingHayekSeriously (@FriedrichHayek) January 4, 2018

Stick to labels and insults when you can't win on policy, thoughts and ideas. — William Diaz (@Dirty_Diaz1965) January 4, 2018

It’s the progressive way.

You never Andrew, you’re an embarrassing, walking shame. — Anna Khait (@Annakhait) January 4, 2018

1. Trump is not a Conservative.

2. Fuck off, you don't know shit. — ask the NSA (@kramnivel81) January 4, 2018

Don’t start that BS. — Lawrence Jones III (@LawrenceBJones3) January 4, 2018

Amen.

