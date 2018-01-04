As news broke of Steve Bannon’s quotes in Michael Wolff’s book, Fire and Fury, social media erupted in what some are calling the early stages of the Bannon/Trump WAR. While the president’s attorney sent a letter to Bannon to cease and desist, his son Donald Trump Jr. took to Twitter and called him OUT.

We agree.

Trump Jr. continued:

Boomage.

Conservatives all across the board tried to warn Trump about Bannon; he was one of the main sticking points in the ‘divide’ within the GOP during the primary.

One of the most outspoken of all was Dana Loesch, who had a history with Bannon:

Trending

She did.

In other words, Bannon wars with anyone he thinks will further his own brand and reach.

Clearly.

Gosh, sounds like Donald Trump Jr. was right about him being a backstabbing opportunist.

Seems Bannon isn’t making any friends these days.

Not exactly.

And now that the book is out, we all know it.

Things are going to get real interesting, folks.

*popcorn*

