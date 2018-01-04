As news broke of Steve Bannon’s quotes in Michael Wolff’s book, Fire and Fury, social media erupted in what some are calling the early stages of the Bannon/Trump WAR. While the president’s attorney sent a letter to Bannon to cease and desist, his son Donald Trump Jr. took to Twitter and called him OUT.

Andrew Breitbart would be ashamed of the division and lies Steve Bannon is spreading! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 3, 2018

Trump Jr. continued:

Steve had the honor of working in the White House & serving the country. Unfortunately, he squandered that privilege & turned that opportunity into a nightmare of backstabbing, harassing, leaking, lying & undermining the President. Steve is not a strategist, he is an opportunist — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 3, 2018

Conservatives all across the board tried to warn Trump about Bannon; he was one of the main sticking points in the ‘divide’ within the GOP during the primary.

One of the most outspoken of all was Dana Loesch, who had a history with Bannon:

I told you all years ago. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 3, 2018

Bannon doesn’t war with the media. Please. He wars with conservatives. With republicans. He colludes with mainstream media to leak stories to undermine the Trump admin — it’s why he was fired. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 3, 2018

In other words, Bannon wars with anyone he thinks will further his own brand and reach.

He claimed to want to enact the Trump agenda yet he fought for a higher-than-Obama tax rate, trashed his foreign policy to American Prospect, smack-talked the family, and fought the president in Alabama costing the GOP a senate seat. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 3, 2018

Sounds like how former Breitbart writers describe Breitbart under Bannon. https://t.co/dLsW8OZOz6 — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) January 3, 2018

It looked to me like Bannon was leaking fake stories to make Trump look small and himself look like the "mastermind" then when the opportunity came he bolted and did the same thing. Then he screwed up the Alabama race. Am I close? @ChrisLoesch — Terry Tut 🇺🇸 (@tut5150) January 4, 2018

He didn’t bolt, he was fired. Everyone with inside connections knew it. He publicly went against Trump policy. — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) January 4, 2018

