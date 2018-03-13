It’s like Democrats don’t know how to campaign in Texas.

And it’s awesome.

For example, take a look at what Ted Cruz’s challenger, Democrat Beto O’Rourke had to say about the NRA and by default, the Second Amendment:

VIDEO: @tedCruz challenger Beto O'Rourke wants to ban the AR-15 https://t.co/s1Ki1Fk41G — Conservative Review (@CR) March 13, 2018

From the Conservative Review:

El Paso Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-Texas, is proud of his campaign’s claim that he shuns political action committee (PAC) money. He criticized Senator Cruz for taking $300,000 from the National Rifle Association and boasted that his campaign has taken $0 from the NRA. He told a story about a woman at a town hall who asked him if he could stand up to the NRA. O’Rourke explained that he does not hire consultants, does not talk to pollsters, and does not consult focus groups. He claims this freedom from PAC influence allows him to say things like “I could give a shit what the NRA thinks” about the Second Amendment rights of Americans.

And considering the NRA’s main mission is protecting the Second Amendment that’s probably NOT the smartest thing to say.

Especially in Texas.

Wow. Hard-left Dem O’Rourke calls for nationwide gun ban. Has, shall we say, strong language for those of us who value the Second Amendment. https://t.co/1LXC7xViXD — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 13, 2018

Wow.

We agree with you, Ted.

Double wow.

And hey, weren’t the Dems just telling us they didn’t like it when elected officials use strong language? They were so upset with Trump for what he said about Chuck Todd over the weekend … granted, they’re usually upset about something but still.

Not too smart when running in Texas. That’s everyone’s hunting rifle. — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) March 13, 2018

No one has ever accused these folks of being overly bright.

Is this the guy that wants to be elected in Texas? — jeffswarens (@jeffswarens) March 13, 2018

Hilarious, right?

Beta’s internal polling must show a blue trickle. Announcing that position before Election Day isn’t how Dems do it. — Aware & Uncompliant (@RoadbikeRon) March 13, 2018

It’s seriously like he wants to lose.

And by all means, he should do as he likes.

