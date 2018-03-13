It’s like Democrats don’t know how to campaign in Texas.

And it’s awesome.

For example, take a look at what Ted Cruz’s challenger, Democrat Beto O’Rourke had to say about the NRA and by default, the Second Amendment:

From the Conservative Review:

El Paso Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-Texas, is proud of his campaign’s claim that he shuns political action committee (PAC) money. He criticized Senator Cruz for taking $300,000 from the National Rifle Association and boasted that his campaign has taken $0 from the NRA. He told a story about a woman at a town hall who asked him if he could stand up to the NRA. O’Rourke explained that he does not hire consultants, does not talk to pollsters, and does not consult focus groups.

He claims this freedom from PAC influence allows him to say things like “I could give a shit what the NRA thinks” about the Second Amendment rights of Americans.

And considering the NRA’s main mission is protecting the Second Amendment that’s probably NOT the smartest thing to say.

Trending

Especially in Texas.

Wow.

We agree with you, Ted.

Double wow.

And hey, weren’t the Dems just telling us they didn’t like it when elected officials use strong language? They were so upset with Trump for what he said about Chuck Todd over the weekend … granted, they’re usually upset about something but still.

No one has ever accused these folks of being overly bright.

Hilarious, right?

It’s seriously like he wants to lose.

And by all means, he should do as he likes.

Related:

‘He’s the DIM SHADY.’ Dana Loesch trolling Eminem with his own words (and gun charges) WINS Twitter

‘1+1=3’! Sean Spicier causes DERP-A-LANCHE with tweets about Hillary, Maxine Waters and Liz Warren

Gotta STING: Kyle Kashuv SCHOOLED Sen. Chris Murphy on how to do his JOB and it’s EPIC

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Beto O'RourkeNRASenateTed CruzTexas