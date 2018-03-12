Awww, Jerry Brown wrote Trump a letter… and look, it’s even on fancy letterhead that says it’s from the Office of the Governor.

What a sweetheart.

Wait, so does this mean Brown is into Bush now?

We’re so confused. WE ARE SUCH CHILDREN. *denounces self, sits in corner*

And PLEASE, give us a break with the ‘bridges, not walls’ bullshiznit that we’ve had to listen to for the last decade or so. If an open border only screwed up California we’d be far less worried about the wall but that’s just not the case.

Moonbeam.

Trending

What an excellent idea!

The Jerry Moonbeam Brown Wall.

It’s a little clunky.

Red is the new black.

Ouch.

But they have bridges, not walls! Eleventy!

Winning!

Related:

DAAAMN: Frank Luntz EMBARRASSED Jon Favreau in BRUTAL back-and-forth about racism

WAAAH! Sarah Sanders SCHOOLS press pool on how Congress works, and Chris Cillizza can’t deal

‘U.S. is prepared to ACT if we must!’ Nikki Haley LIGHTS UN Security Council up for FAILED Syrian ceasefire

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpJerry Brown