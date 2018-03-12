Awww, Jerry Brown wrote Trump a letter… and look, it’s even on fancy letterhead that says it’s from the Office of the Governor.

What a sweetheart.

Wait, so does this mean Brown is into Bush now?

We’re so confused. WE ARE SUCH CHILDREN. *denounces self, sits in corner*

And PLEASE, give us a break with the ‘bridges, not walls’ bullshiznit that we’ve had to listen to for the last decade or so. If an open border only screwed up California we’d be far less worried about the wall but that’s just not the case.

Moonbeam.

We'll name the wall's gate after you. — Federalist Musket (@Patriot_Musket) March 12, 2018

What an excellent idea!

The Jerry Moonbeam Brown Wall.

It’s a little clunky.

I guess $400 billion +/- of debt and unfunded liabilities is the new definition of "thriving". — Toxic Masculini-G (@TCC_Grouchy) March 12, 2018

Red is the new black.

$77 billion for ONE train. It will require every single resident of California ride it 29 times to break even at the $85 ticket price. A flight from San Francisco to Los Angeles is $50 and takes less than half the time. You, and the train are a fraud. https://t.co/2zelbndGCZ — High Capacity Rapid-Fire Ordy (@TheOpulentAmish) March 12, 2018

Ouch.

California has the highest crime, the highest poverty, the highest taxes, the greatest income inequality and the highest gun death rate in the US.

…

"Golden State", #AmIRite?https://t.co/yqWEuho0XM — Allen Harris (@crash_matrix) March 12, 2018

But they have bridges, not walls! Eleventy!

77 billion dollar train that nobody will ride is your claim to fame? FFS — The Brickhouse (@Brick______) March 12, 2018

Winning!

Related:

DAAAMN: Frank Luntz EMBARRASSED Jon Favreau in BRUTAL back-and-forth about racism

WAAAH! Sarah Sanders SCHOOLS press pool on how Congress works, and Chris Cillizza can’t deal

‘U.S. is prepared to ACT if we must!’ Nikki Haley LIGHTS UN Security Council up for FAILED Syrian ceasefire