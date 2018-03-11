Reading this tweet, one has to wonder what has happened to Ana Navarro. We get what she was trying to do here, making a lame dig at Trump about Stormy Daniels, but all she really managed to do was make her friend out to be a prostitute.

Think she realizes that?

Friend: I need to make money fast. You got any ideas? Me: Yeah. Have sex with Trump. — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) March 8, 2018

Oh, ha ha ha ha, making jokes about women getting paid for sex is hilarious.

Sheesh, with friends like Ana, who needs enemies?

Real class act — LDZ (@lzellmer74) March 9, 2018

Maybe if the joke was actually funny?

No?

Yeah, this was just bad.

Classless disgusting troll — Hot damn tamale (@MrJonnyCab) March 9, 2018

Something like that.

#BillClinton…he should be good for $800,000+ — M.M. Chambers, MEd (@ChambersReport) March 9, 2018

At least!

It’s unfortunate, this happened on women’s day — Dhekkama (@Dhekkama) March 9, 2018

Notice the date of her ‘joke.’

Yup, she was pushing the idea that a woman should sleep with Trump to make money on International Women’s Day. Because nothing empowers women like making a joke about them having sex for money, har de har har.

Ana – I’m a big fan of yours but I fear you are sinking to the level of the people who you justifiably oppose. Intelligence, stability, asking the right questions and leadership win this battle. Don’t be a part of the “food fight” – please ! — Clemente Tequila (@ClementeTequila) March 8, 2018

Too late. Ana has been throwing potato salad for months now …

