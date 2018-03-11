Reading this tweet, one has to wonder what has happened to Ana Navarro. We get what she was trying to do here, making a lame dig at Trump about Stormy Daniels, but all she really managed to do was make her friend out to be a prostitute.

Think she realizes that?

Oh, ha ha ha ha, making jokes about women getting paid for sex is hilarious.

Sheesh, with friends like Ana, who needs enemies?

Trending

Maybe if the joke was actually funny?

No?

Yeah, this was just bad.

Something like that.

At least!

Notice the date of her ‘joke.’

Yup, she was pushing the idea that a woman should sleep with Trump to make money on International Women’s Day. Because nothing empowers women like making a joke about them having sex for money, har de har har.

Too late. Ana has been throwing potato salad for months now …

Related:

INSUFFERABLE: Jennifer Rubin must have been DROPPED on her head to push THIS gun-grabber lie

The CHILDREN! Alyssa Milano’s latest gun-control pandering hit with the BOSS of ALL reality checks

‘Because Hillary SUCKED.’ S.E. Cupp shuts DOWN troll shaming ‘white GOP women’ for voting Trump

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ana NavarroDonald Trump