Reading this tweet, one has to wonder what has happened to Ana Navarro. We get what she was trying to do here, making a lame dig at Trump about Stormy Daniels, but all she really managed to do was make her friend out to be a prostitute.
Think she realizes that?
Friend: I need to make money fast. You got any ideas?
Me: Yeah. Have sex with Trump.
— Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) March 8, 2018
Oh, ha ha ha ha, making jokes about women getting paid for sex is hilarious.
Sheesh, with friends like Ana, who needs enemies?
Real class act
— LDZ (@lzellmer74) March 9, 2018
Maybe if the joke was actually funny?
No?
Yeah, this was just bad.
Classless disgusting troll
— Hot damn tamale (@MrJonnyCab) March 9, 2018
Something like that.
#BillClinton…he should be good for $800,000+
— M.M. Chambers, MEd (@ChambersReport) March 9, 2018
At least!
It’s unfortunate, this happened on women’s day
— Dhekkama (@Dhekkama) March 9, 2018
Notice the date of her ‘joke.’
Yup, she was pushing the idea that a woman should sleep with Trump to make money on International Women’s Day. Because nothing empowers women like making a joke about them having sex for money, har de har har.
Ana – I’m a big fan of yours but I fear you are sinking to the level of the people who you justifiably oppose. Intelligence, stability, asking the right questions and leadership win this battle. Don’t be a part of the “food fight” – please !
— Clemente Tequila (@ClementeTequila) March 8, 2018
Too late. Ana has been throwing potato salad for months now …
