Another day, another agonizing tweet from WaPo ‘conservative’ Jennifer Rubin.

Unreal. You’d think, right? But by this point, we’ve all come to accept that she is about as conservative as Trump is … you know it’s true. Plenty of people on the Right were not thrilled with Trump (mainly because he really isn’t conservative, he’s just not) but most of them have come to terms that he is better than President Hillary every day of the week. Sadly, there are still some people whose Trump Derangement Syndrome has completely driven them over the edge.

Like Rubin.

That would mean R’s don’t care about children, just staying on NRA’s good side?!? Mercy me. Good thing they can all be voted out — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) March 10, 2018

Raise your hand if you think she should just admit she’s a Democrat already.

Ladies and gentlemen, once again I present to you the "conservative blogger" for the Washington Post. https://t.co/qgJtmwiDF1 — Jeff B. (@EsotericCD) March 10, 2018

That’s almost as funny as being a Salon Con.

Almost.

Here's a thought: let's look at what actually went wrong, instead of just automatically blaming the NRA. — Pflugerville Pfernando (@Crapplefratz) March 10, 2018

That we are having to debate this with someone who is supposedly a Conservative is very annoying.

Even though the FBI & local law enforcement are the ones who failed here. Repeatedly. I guess they don’t love children. — Jennifer Bossypants • With Soft Power Dividend (@ajenable) March 10, 2018

Guess not.

When you're a "conservative blogger" and your tweets are indistinguishable from those of Alyssa Millano. https://t.co/KTyIcO7lfb — High Capacity Rapid-Fire Ordy (@TheOpulentAmish) March 10, 2018

I don't know, but if it was me and MY child had been at that school with the enormous failures of local LE and the FBI, I would WANT them to be held accountable. What is wrong with you? — Pam D (@lifebythecreek) March 10, 2018

We have a few ideas.

Because we wouldn't want to actually hold accountable those who deserve to be, right? You know, like those who ignored they're own "See something, say something" BS, and those who hung out in the parking lot while people inside were being slaughtered. #NarrativesMatter — Christy Waters (@ThatChristyChic) March 10, 2018

It’s far easier (and garners far more attention) to play the ‘Blame the NRA’ game than it is to actually look at the causes of gun violence and work on finding real solutions.

The fact you refuse to hold the agencies that failed accountable, proves you hate children to level we haven't witnessed since Hansel and Gretel. — Judson McCulloch (@JudsonMcCulloch) March 10, 2018

Oof.

We care. We just don’t agree with your solution. — J. A. Johnson (@jba750) March 10, 2018

Oh FFS, stop with the NRA crap. They had nothing to do with Parkland. — Sheepdog in New York (@DoctorKOH) March 10, 2018

Grow up 🙄 — Jeff (@jeffsdnyc) March 10, 2018

Too late.

You mean like the Democrats staying on the "good side" of Planned Parenthood? This would mean Democrats don't care about children… right? Good thing they can all be voted out! — PJ (@Pamjd219) March 10, 2018

Has Rubin come out in support of Planned Parenthood yet?

Sadly we wouldn’t be surprised if she had.

Jen is such an amazing voice within the Scarborough wing of the conservative movement. — Brian Michael (@Brobs1971gmail1) March 10, 2018

EL OH EL.

You really should remove conservative from your tag. At this point, you're so disingenuous, that your humanity is arguable, let alone your conservatism. — SagesOfAges (@ages_sages) March 11, 2018

Hash.

But true.

