Alyssa Milano will have to forgive us if we can’t take her all that seriously when she cries about protecting the children when just a month or so back she was fighting to make sure babies could be aborted up to their due date.

Because you know, she cares so much.

Guns are the 3rd leading cause of death for U.S children. No child should die from preventable causes. 💔 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 11, 2018

Actually, this is not true. Granted, the third leading cause of deaths among children is homicide but the CDC listing says nothing specific about guns.

Actually, it's "assault (homicide)". CDC never actually mentions the word "guns". Nice try, though! — Dallas Fan 4 Life (@ScottEPantera) March 11, 2018

That and let’s not forget that the stats include all ‘children’ up until 18, which would include GANG MEMBERS but hey, drama sells, right Alyssa?

Why do you lie? And 3x as many kids die from preventable injury as from homicide. What are you doing about those "preventable" deaths? — Chris (@chrimyer) March 11, 2018

She also leaves off the fact that car accidents are at number one; hey Alyssa, when do you give up your car so you can SAVE THE CHILDREN?

First is texting and driving so we should ban cell phones and cars — Da Tiger🦁🇮🇹 (@Bigtonydatiger) March 11, 2018

Funny, we don’t see any tweets on her timeline advocating for stricter laws around texting and driving.

How bizarre.

*eye roll*

What about the first two? Don’t care about those, eh? — Victor Cachat (@SocrateezNutz) March 11, 2018

Seem we’ve established this, ha!

Then explain why you're skipping the 1st and 2nd leading causes, to work on the 3rd? It wouldn't be because you are a bigot who hates conservatives, gun owners, or the constitution, would it? — 🌹Ѡąƨƙɛƪωɛɛ🐰Ɯѧßβiȶ🌹 and 7 others (@WaskelweeWabbit) March 11, 2018

What she said.

It’s actually bad people. So take their guns away. Next knives are the 3rd cause, so take them away. Where will you stop? Just because you take a gun away doesn’t stop bad ppl from doing bad things. I have to disagree with your outlook. — Nick (@olbigwhiskey) March 11, 2018

That no gun-control harpies are really talking about the actual issues behind gun violence and looking for real solutions is so very telling.

But aborting them is ok? — Christine (@ChrissyMarie125) March 11, 2018

If we’re reading her timeline correctly, she seems to think so, yes.

When it's the #1 cause of death for babies? Planned Parenthood. — #KeepAmericaGreat (@jgfleet661) March 11, 2018

Oopsie.

You mean preventable causes like abortion? — LearnedJDP (@TheLearnedJDP) March 11, 2018

Cool now do abortion…. I dare you. https://t.co/zJSeJ73btW — Colorado RedTraci (@goptraci) March 11, 2018

Don’t hold your breath.

Related:

After NRA lawsuit against Florida, Alyssa Milano accidentally makes the case to lower the drinking age