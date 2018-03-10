The National Rifle Association filed suit on Friday against the state of Florida to fight a newly signed law that raised the age to buy any firearm to 21:
— The Associated Press (@AP) March 9, 2018
Sounds like we’re headed to SCOTUS on this:
This will have to go to SCOTUS eventually. Appeals courts will split on it since it’s in other jurisdictions. Constitution does not have age for 2nd Amendment. https://t.co/XZex3QfBoP
— Emily Miller (@EmilyMiller) March 10, 2018
But as we wait for this to make it through the courts, here’s Alyssa Milano’s take on it:
The @NRA thinks it’s fine to be able to buy a gun before you can buy a beer. https://t.co/medF1hBXfE
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 9, 2018
Hey, we agree with her! Lower the age to buy a beer to 18, too:
I think you should be able to buy a gun at the same age you should be able to buy a beer: 18. https://t.co/i0iOGzM9Nm
— Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) March 10, 2018
I agree: time to lower the drinking age. https://t.co/YK5KRzz03u
— Ilya Shapiro (@ishapiro) March 10, 2018
I'd be good with that. https://t.co/c4lyWFDxm1
— Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) March 10, 2018
Oh, and somebody please tell her that right to drink beer isn’t in the Constitution?
Well yes.
You have a Constitutional Civil Right to own and carry a firearm and there is no age restriction in the Bill of Rights.
You do not have a right to own a beer. https://t.co/um3Nhfx1fZ
— Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) March 10, 2018
