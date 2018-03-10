The National Rifle Association filed suit on Friday against the state of Florida to fight a newly signed law that raised the age to buy any firearm to 21:

Sounds like we’re headed to SCOTUS on this:

But as we wait for this to make it through the courts, here’s Alyssa Milano’s take on it:

Hey, we agree with her! Lower the age to buy a beer to 18, too:

Oh, and somebody please tell her that right to drink beer isn’t in the Constitution?

