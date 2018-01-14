If you find yourself taking screenshots of people you disagree with so you can mock them WITHOUT tagging them to defend themselves you might want to rethink how you Twitter because that is WEAK.

For some reason, @UrbanAchievr took it upon himself to screenshot one of Mollie Hemingway’s tweets so he could use it to openly mock and insult her in a subtweet.

imagine if you were so good at missing the point you turned it into a career pic.twitter.com/dho1fD3ekF — Brandt (@UrbanAchievr) January 12, 2018

Gosh, this seems super mature. And brave.

Oh, and speaking of super mature:

and that you were able to look your kids in the eyes after saying this garbage — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) January 12, 2018

Jennifer Rubin had to pile on like the petty and mean woman she has become. It seriously reads like she and Brandt are trying to recreate the movie ‘Mean Girls’; we’re pretty sure Brandt is the one who thinks he has ‘ESPN.’

Luckily, Conservative Twitter came to Mollie’s defense because many of them know that if you have an issue with someone you take it up with THEM and leave their kids out of it.

This tweet is so gross. https://t.co/VNUHyWh6R9 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 14, 2018

It is.

this is the definition of shithole Twitter. Be better. — Amy (@AmyOtto8) January 14, 2018

We’re not sure at this point if Rubin can be better.

You guys are so gossipy. — Incoming Ballistic Mossile (@molratty) January 14, 2018

Mean Girls, see?

Bitchy little girls. — april. (@hyacinthgrrl) January 14, 2018

What exactly do Mollie's kids have anything to do with this? What is wrong with you? — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) January 14, 2018

Don’t look at us, we just work here.

Political disagreements are one thing. Insulting someone as a parent over political commentary is pretty crappy. I bet her kids grow up to be pretty great. — Kel in Cali (@KinCali1) January 14, 2018

You continue to define what complete human garbage is. Dragging a person's kids into a debate? #sleazebag — Judson McCulloch (@JudsonMcCulloch) January 14, 2018

You need a lot of help. — Jackie Danicki (@veryjackie) January 14, 2018

What happened to you? Zero respect left. Leave people’s kids out of this and try to regrow your former credibility. — Eric Pahls (@EricPahls) January 14, 2018

Trump Derangement Syndrome is what happened to her.

Speaking of sh*thole…. — JenniferW (@JenWoodruff79) January 14, 2018

This woman is hardly a person to take seriously anymore. I bet she loves her cocktail parties with her liberal friends though. All that virtue signalling she does now. Her acceptance sustains her. — DangerZone (@im_dangerzone) January 14, 2018

There were a few people coming to Rubin’s defense, claiming that either she was right about Mollie (classy) OR that this was just a common phrase and not really a personal dig at Mollie’s kids.

No one bought that, by the way.

This “It’s a common phrase!” excuse is so dumb. — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) January 14, 2018

I can guaran-freaking-tee that if a Federalist writer directed, “How do you look your kids in the eyes?” at Trump critic, Twitter would be lit for DAYS. — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) January 14, 2018

Oh, if Mollie had said this about a Trump critic she’d be labeled a bigot and a racist instantaneously and people would be calling for her job.

Jen Rubin subtweeting Mollie's children is a great example of ppl who believe that to defeat Trump they must become Trump — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) January 14, 2018

Exactly. If your hate for Trump turns you into someone who behaves like Trump, it might be time to put that Twitter down and do some serious self-reflecting.