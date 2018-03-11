Earlier this week, Twitter ‘celebrated’ International Women’s Day, and as Twitchy reported, S.E. Cupp was less than impressed with the messaging behind the holiday and the behavior of some (most) women on the tag.

So, I’ve decided #internationwomensday is meaningless. Men, just be kind and respectful. But more importantly, women: respect ALL women. Stop judging mothers. Stop photoshopping. Stop dividing us between left and right. Start caring about the world’s child refugees. Start there. — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) March 9, 2018

In other words, women stop being unkind to each other.

Pretty basic, simple message, yes?

Seems ‘Mark’ from Canada took issue with Cupp’s tweet though and wanted to use it as a means to shame women who voted for Trump:

White Republican women, stop voting for the racist, misogynist candidates. 53 percent of you voted for Trump for POTUS instead of the female candidate. https://t.co/t3slXrWTY4 — Mark (@TdotMark) March 10, 2018

Huh?

53% of ‘white women’ voted for Trump because Hillary is basically Satan in cheap lipstick and bad pantsuits.

Maybe that’s because the “female candidate” sucked. Maybe give the electorate a better alternative, instead of blaming “white Republican women.” https://t.co/DG9EnuIxoz — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) March 10, 2018

YES!

Why did the first woman candidate from one of the two major parties have to be an evil hyena? Remember how proud Hillary was to call herself a nasty woman?

Women (of all colors) don’t need to vote based on sex or color, they need to vote based on ideas, issues, and policy, just like men.

Pushing the idea that women must vote for a female candidate is sexist, period the end.

Voting for a candidate because they are female is sexist.

Voting for a candidate because they are not white is racist.

Voting for Hillary is stupidest. — Dexter Roy (@DexterRoy527) March 10, 2018

Heh.

Well, look how well electing a woman worked out for Canada. pic.twitter.com/GfDtCD2Yte — Pflugerville Pfernando (@Crapplefratz) March 10, 2018

D’oh!

I will never vote for a candidate based on gender. — Aundrea Davis (@AundreaLMDavis) March 10, 2018

It’s not difficult.

Seriously, how long will it take people to figure out HRC was a terrible candidate? — Jeff Russell (@jeffrussellmr59) March 10, 2018

They’re still whining about it and she lost nearly two years ago.

Maybe they’ll run her again! That would be AWESOME. Ha!

