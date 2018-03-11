As Twitchy readers know, WaPo journo Ruth Marcus wrote what some called a ‘courageous’ piece about how mothers deserve the ‘right’ to abort an unborn child who might have Down syndrome. Ugh, even writing that out literally disgusts this editor.

Who thinks like that?!

Wait, don’t answer that.

It appears pro-aborts want the ability to make sure children are ‘normal,’ although let’s be honest, normal is highly subjective these days. What’s to stop them from pushing for abortion based on sex? Hair color?

If abortion ok for Down syndrome, why not for any condition? As she says, “That was not the child I wanted.” Suppose it was a boy, and she wanted a girl? I would’ve aborted a fetus with Down syndome. Women need that right. https://t.co/Hshqd8R9AG — Brit Hume (@brithume) March 10, 2018

And Brit Hume with the HUME-BOOM.

He’s right.

Let's call it what it really is. Eugenics. — Jacque (@RealWomenVoters) March 11, 2018

Terrifying.

And yet they keep insisting the Right is the group with blood on their hands for defending the Second Amendment.

Project much, proggies?

Exactly. What if they identify the “gay” gene? Would it be ok to abort to avoid a homosexual child? — Death Roh (@roachman61) March 10, 2018

Awful.

There's so much wrong with this woman's thinking, but bottom line is that she thinks that a woman can be scientifically-assured that her child will be normal, bright, unhindered and successful through life, and we know that's not the case. — Steve Parks (@Ipaddlecanoe) March 10, 2018

A disability does not define who a person is; disability is a normal, natural part of the human condition and in no way makes their lives less important.

And anyone who says otherwise is not only wrong but grossly evil. #SorryNotSorry

This person has no value of life. She is selfish and has selective thought of others. Wld this person exterminate the homeless because theyre a burden? This person says it a matter of belief. No, that's a human being. Its a matter science and reality. Its a matter of convenience — Chaz (@chazj9) March 10, 2018

Hey, at least they’re starting to admit they’re pro-abortion because of convenience, instead of pretending they’re trying to protect sick mothers from dying giving birth.

Which we’ve known all along but still.

"You can call me selfish." Yes, we certainly can. — ConcernedChristian (@KathyKatalina) March 10, 2018

Consider it done, she’s selfish.

