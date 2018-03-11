Kamala Harris would like politicians to stop playing politics with our healthcare. Notice she doesn’t mention the GOP by name in her silly tweet, but we know exactly who she meant:

Politicians need to stop playing politics with our health care. They are planning to undermine the ACA by allowing insurance companies to sell “junk plans” and charge seniors higher premiums. https://t.co/Cy8V5OgxyM — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 10, 2018

The GOP is undermining the ACA by allowing Americans to have more choice in their coverage. The nerve!

From the Wall Street Journal:

The administration also wants any ACA stabilization plan to allow for the renewal of short-term plans that don’t comply with the health law, so these plans can operate more like traditional insurance. And it wants to block funding from organizations that may have a role in abortion insurance coverage or procedures. “Although congressional efforts to provide taxpayer money to prop up the exchanges is understandable, any such efforts must also provide relief to middle-class families harmed by the law and protect life,” according to a copy of the memo provided by a Capitol Hill staffer.

They want to protect life?!

Those monsters.

ACA is dead. It imploded under its own weight. — Craig Lambert (@lambert_craig) March 11, 2018

Which we knew it would.

The irony that the government HAD to play politics to get involved in the healthcare biz in the first place is likely lost on Kamala.

Like most things.

The ACA is a complete disaster, as it was designed to be. It was supposed to usher in a call for single payer, giving government complete control of our lives.

We have rejected your party’s powergrab and YOU CAN’T ACCEPT THAT FACT!

Sit down. You’re irrelevant. — Dwarfclone (@Dwarfclone) March 11, 2018

Stop playing politics with our lives, Kamala.

This is rich you dolt — Hot damn tamale (@MrJonnyCab) March 10, 2018

Dolt is a word you don’t hear often enough.

My insurance for a family of 4 is $2600 a month? Before #Obamacare it was $1100 and change, with better benefits and lower deductibles. Politicians should get out of health care all together. Anything they touch turns to crap!!! — TheFreedomOpossum (@FreedomOpossum) March 10, 2018

Fair but gnarly.

Stop the scare tactics. That’s what all you Democrats do. Get off your ass and do something about the illegal criminal aliens that are living in our state and get them off the tit. — fayewraykim (@fayewraykim1) March 11, 2018

The Democrats’ plan to run on raising taxes and limiting our healthcare choices, all while protecting sanctuary cities and illegal immigrants for this year’s midterms seems to be a real WINNER.

Heh.

We sincerely hope they run on all of this.

Related:

Mother of all TRUTH-BOMBS! Jenna Jameson just absolutely NAILED CNN with 1 BRUTAL tweet

UNREAL! Wonder if Ana Navarro realizes how SEXIST the joke she made about her ‘friend’ really is