Earlier this week, CNN interviewed Caitlyn Jenner to discuss the hardships women face … because you know, Jenner has spent so long being a woman.

*eye roll*

Not to be snarky but yeah, Caitlyn was Bruce up until a few years ago, and CNN probably would have been better off interviewing ACTUAL women who can truly speak to the real issues women deal with daily.

WATCH: CNN Has Caitlyn Jenner Lecture Us On The Hardships Of Womanhood https://t.co/dmwMzOfhv8 — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) March 9, 2018

Nothing says girl power like interviewing a rich white guy in a dress.

BOOMAGE.

And it’s true.

Whether they’re picking on some guy for creating a Trump/CNN meme or interviewing a woman who used to be a man about women’s hardships, CNN definitely seems to be going out of its way to troll the country. And they wonder why we call them ‘fake news’.

No one wants to hear her complain about anything! Especially not womanhood. My God! — TaylorLianneChandler (@RealTayChaTLC) March 11, 2018

But he’s down with the struggle and stuff!

We mean she.

Maybe?

This just got really confusing.

Not like they could have gotten anyone like Nikki Haley — Kes Loves Cannons (@KesaraRiku) March 11, 2018

Even Oprah would have been better than Caitlyn; she might be a crazed Leftist but at least she’s always been a woman.

We think.

Next it will be stelter in a wig — WILDWAYNE (@WILDWAYNE45) March 11, 2018

HA HA HA HA HA.

Ok, that would be epic.

Man (pun intended) after being a “woman” for all of year or so he has the audacity to lecture his life experience as the opposite sex. I wore a gorilla costume one Halloween, maybe I can go on and share my experience as a gorilla. — Nick (@olbigwhiskey) March 11, 2018

Why not? CNN seems willing to cover almost anything.

Related:

UNREAL! Wonder if Ana Navarro realizes how SEXIST the joke she made about her ‘friend’ really is

INSUFFERABLE: Jennifer Rubin must have been DROPPED on her head to push THIS gun-grabber lie

CNN is so woke, it interviewed Caitlyn Jenner for International Women’s Day