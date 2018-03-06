Having spent the last three weeks shrieking about gun control, seems Nancy Pelosi has gotten herself back on track to pandering to illegal immigrants. Guess she figured out midterms are closer than she realized and she needs those illegal votes …

Dreamers have proven their dedication to our American community more times than anyone can count. These young Americans deserve to live with stability & without fear. #DREAMActNow — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) March 5, 2018

Ever notice Dreamers are faceless yet heroic? Democrats would have us believe they’re all kids in high school who want to grow up, become doctors and cure cancer BUT we all know better. Sure, there are good Dreamers, but there are also bad ones.

And if we’re going to be picky, Nancy, A) they’re not really Americans yet and B) ALL Americans deserve to live with stability and without fear.

You abandoned them. You were offered deals and abandoned them. You played politics with their lives. Now go find other ways to cheat at elections. https://t.co/5zzrWJ6490 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 6, 2018

What makes this even more brutal is that James is RIGHT; the Left set these young people up to fail by being too lazy to actually address immigration reform and instead allowing Obama to do this with an Executive Order.

Exactly. @POTUS @GOP gave you what you asked for and more with #DACAamnesty. You & the @DNC turned it down. Now what does the @DNC have to run on? Nothing. #NancyPelosi — Lilly McKim 🇺🇸 (@lillymckim) March 6, 2018

Trump agreed to make some compromises and even said he’d work to make 1.8 MILLION Dreamers legal citizens over the next 12 years. Democrats turned that down because they don’t really care about these people, they care about campaigning on their backs.

If we solve the problem they can’t bitch about it anymore for votes.

Dedication to community? San Francisco could use some dedication to community. Clean it up!! — MontanaMom (@IamRedeemed101) March 6, 2018

That old shrew has no business whatsoever in public service. — drea77 🇺🇸 (@dreanorth) March 6, 2018

