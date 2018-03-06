Hollywood is so easily upset.

From Ron Perlman to Michael Ian Black, to Chelsea Handler, to Rosie O’Donnell, nobody acts more like a spoiled rotten toddler who needs a diaper change than our Lefty friends with blue checks who make movies or failed television shows for a living.

Notice the fit they’ve been throwing over a simple NRATV ad featuring Dana Loesch:

See what we mean? Notice she doesn’t bother to tag Dana in her tough tweet, probably because she’s been attacking the NRA spokeswoman behind a block.

Super brave, Rosie.

If you’re going to call me the C word and continually type profanity to me @rosie , at least have the courage to not to it from behind a block. God bless. https://t.co/qSYvXpMySs — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 6, 2018

And more …

Mike Pence lives rent-free in a lot of people's heads. It's amazing, really. https://t.co/LFzodNXdwt — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) March 5, 2018

Nobody talks about Mike Pence more than the Left.

They need a Christian bogeyman. https://t.co/rWWrrXJSOW — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 6, 2018

And he fits the bill.

Oooh, Rosie used hashtags.

Look out, Dana.

I disagree with that. In what is he complicit? — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 6, 2018

Wouldn’t count on Rosie answering Dana because she has her blocked, which means she can argue with Dana without Dana ever really seeing her; talk about a cheap way to pander to your followers.

I never saw it because she curses me out from behind a block. Sorry @Rosie that you can’t accept women who think differently from you. God bless. https://t.co/42REx9H9oD — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 6, 2018

Seems Dana calling her out on the block inspired Rosie to unblock her … at least for the time being.

Here I am Dana — ROSIE (@Rosie) March 6, 2018

Lucky her.

Hi Rosie — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 6, 2018

Aaaand crickets.

Shocker.

