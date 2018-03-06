Hollywood is so easily upset.
From Ron Perlman to Michael Ian Black, to Chelsea Handler, to Rosie O’Donnell, nobody acts more like a spoiled rotten toddler who needs a diaper change than our Lefty friends with blue checks who make movies or failed television shows for a living.
Notice the fit they’ve been throwing over a simple NRATV ad featuring Dana Loesch:
See what we mean? Notice she doesn’t bother to tag Dana in her tough tweet, probably because she’s been attacking the NRA spokeswoman behind a block.
Super brave, Rosie.
If you’re going to call me the C word and continually type profanity to me @rosie , at least have the courage to not to it from behind a block. God bless. https://t.co/qSYvXpMySs
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 6, 2018
And more …
Mike Pence lives rent-free in a lot of people's heads. It's amazing, really. https://t.co/LFzodNXdwt
— Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) March 5, 2018
Nobody talks about Mike Pence more than the Left.
They need a Christian bogeyman. https://t.co/rWWrrXJSOW
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 6, 2018
And he fits the bill.
He is a faux Christian boogeyman – #penceIScomplicit #ENDtheNRA
— ROSIE (@Rosie) March 6, 2018
Oooh, Rosie used hashtags.
Look out, Dana.
I disagree with that. In what is he complicit?
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 6, 2018
Wouldn’t count on Rosie answering Dana because she has her blocked, which means she can argue with Dana without Dana ever really seeing her; talk about a cheap way to pander to your followers.
I never saw it because she curses me out from behind a block. Sorry @Rosie that you can’t accept women who think differently from you. God bless. https://t.co/42REx9H9oD
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 6, 2018
Seems Dana calling her out on the block inspired Rosie to unblock her … at least for the time being.
Here I am Dana
— ROSIE (@Rosie) March 6, 2018
Lucky her.
Hi Rosie
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 6, 2018
Aaaand crickets.
Shocker.
