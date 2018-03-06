Joe Scarborough needs to make up his mind. Then again, when your principles change sometimes hourly to appeal for clicks and taps it’s hard to keep track of what you said you supported before.

It’s sort of like lying in that when you tell the truth you don’t have to try and remember the lie you told.

Joe is very upset with the NRA’s latest spot telling the media and Hollywood that they are done putting up with the lies and abuse. Granted, the tone of the NRA is combative, but at this point, after spending nearly three weeks being blamed for a shooting (again) they had nothing to do with, it’s hard to blame them.

But Joe found a way:

I ask any corporations still involved with the NRA to google NRATV ads and watch their threats against my fiancé and others. Then watch their ads threatening others and inciting violence. And then ask why the hell they would be associated with a group encouraging violence. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) March 6, 2018

Just two years back, Joe had a very different take on the NRA.

Gosh Joe, what changed?

Since I don’t like you I’m loving this whole ‘playing both sides by trying to appeal to your allies on either side while actually just pissing everyone off for no reason’ thing you’re doing — The “I’ve Calmed Down A Bit” Sixler (@Thesixler) March 6, 2018

Hey, at least they’re honest.

But you condone the Resistance movement? #hypocrite — Don C. McDaniel (@DonCarrMAC) March 6, 2018

But guns!

Joe is all things to all people 🙄 — Mark the Magnificent in Sandy UT (@MarkJDietl) March 6, 2018

When you stand for nothing, you fall for anything.

Words to live by for Joe.

