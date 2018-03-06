You guys know the drill by now.

The Sean Spicer parody account (@sean_spicier) tweets interesting (aka hilarious and triggering) things, Lefties ignore the fact that he doesn’t have a blue check and then proceed to make gigantic asses of themselves by screeching at him, which he is then good enough to screenshot and repost after the fact. Yes, he’s not only hilarious but he makes our job easier covering him.

Thanks, man.

And as usual, Spicier has found a treasure trove of twits in the last week, tweeting about Dreamers, guns and of course, #WomensHistoryMonth.

Warning, do not drink while reading these tweets … trust us:

*you’re*

And damn, no pumpkins?

I’ll be in charge of smuggling smokes pic.twitter.com/7iae6lvb1k — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 4, 2018

Seanie boy. Well, he sure showed HIM.

I swear I never touched her! pic.twitter.com/uudqcpqAIh — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 4, 2018

*dead*

Depends on how many drinks she’s had today pic.twitter.com/X1cQaehfDw — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 4, 2018

We hate it when the Left tries and FAILS to tell a good, ‘Your mom,’ joke.

I prefer artiste pic.twitter.com/ZghoyT0jhM — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 4, 2018

Fancy.

The nerve of some people pic.twitter.com/aYqiF5Fr4X — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 3, 2018

It never ceases to amaze us that these people really think Sean Spicer would tweet these things. THAT and they miss that he’s not verified over, and over again.

And cut the crusts off!

Shows how much you know, tough guy! I never worked for Obama! pic.twitter.com/Ldpo63Ui7G — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 2, 2018

Guy’s ‘handle’ is, ‘Take The Guns First.’ Sheesh, you’d think he’d be a fan of Trump.

Ha!

