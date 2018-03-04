Ok, so we don’t know for a fact that Babygaga actually meant to troll Chelsea Handler with their Facebook ad but man, we really hope so. Then again, if it wasn’t deliberate it just means they had no idea who this woman who looks really horrible (like she’s giving birth) was and they thought it was stock footage.

Either way, it’s so damn delicious.

And she does NOT seem happy about it.

This was an ad on Facebook today. Does anyone check anything over there? Talk about false advertising. pic.twitter.com/Bi0MP2dsfE — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) March 3, 2018

‘Women have been giving birth forever … ‘ and there’s Chelsea looking really horrible in a hospital bed. HA HA HA.

But seriously, you’d think Facebook would have noticed that this was not just an exhausted mother who just passed an object the size of a bowling ball through her vagina and that it was just Chelsea looking like Chelsea.

Which says a lot about her, but we digress.

Your life is a disaster. — Mike Mason (@MikeMason830) March 3, 2018

It’s not looking good.

If you look like you’re giving birth and you’re not? Something might need some re-examining in your life. Not judging.

Ok, maybe judging a little.

*snicker*

And watching her ‘fans’ complain about Facebook is truly one of the more hilarious things we’ve seen on Twitter:

I quit FB a year ago when I realized they know every Keystroke I make whether I'm logged in or not. Fail — Robert Jolley (@bj95432geemale) March 3, 2018

Because Facebook censors SO MANY LIBERALS.

Madness! FREE SPEECH NOW!

Ditch facebook! — Jayme Unruh (@JaymeUnruh) March 3, 2018

Over an ad?

K.

Actually, this ad made us want to go back and use Facebook more.

Just sayin’.

Not sure why anyone bothers with Facebook anymore. — Woody (@DefinitelyWood) March 3, 2018

These are some seriously cranky people.

No wonder they follow Chelsea.

