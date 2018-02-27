Chelsea Handler is quite possibly the biggest cyber-bully we’ve seen on Twitter. She pretends she’s some great feminist all the while attacking other women in gross ways because she disagrees with them politically. From her vile tweets about Sarah Sander’s appearance to this repugnant tweet implying all sorts of gross things about Ivanka Trump, Chelsea is just a seriously mean person:

Ivanka Trump said it's “inappropriate” to ask her about the sexual accusations against her father. Would it be more appropriate if we asked you while you sat on his lap like this? pic.twitter.com/VBQTqKepsn — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) February 26, 2018

If your hatred of Donald Trump is to a point where you are attacking his daughter and implying really gross and inappropriate things, it’s time to put the Twitter down and seek therapy.

Wait, we know she’s already IN therapy, she was promoting her psychiatrist’s book a month or so ago.

Yikes, maybe she needs a new doctor.

Maybe if you weren't a barren and childless cat lady, you would understand the love between a parent and their kids. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) February 27, 2018

She does come off as a bitter, angry, lonely old lady who sits on Twitter all day looking at people to bitch about.

I don’t remember the media running around asking @ChelseaClinton how she felt about all the women that accused her dad… or the affair he had while in office — randomness (@chrisrtufts) February 26, 2018

You’re right.

In fact, NBC hired her and the rest of the media has treated her like some sort of GIFT from the Gods, all but BEGGING her to run for office.

But of course, she’s a Democrat.

And that makes a big difference with these types.

Your perversion is showing again Chelsea. I find you and this post offensive. Maybe it’s was your personal experience that has muddled your view of this picture? #MeToo flashback for you? Get help and stop projecting your sick views on others! — linda (@rnlynn1958) February 27, 2018

Evergreen.

Related:

‘That’s NORTH Korea, DUMBASS’: Chelsea Handler gets the Koreas confused in Trump-slam and OMG

EH? Dana Loesch’s takedown of a Canadian troll telling her she’s on a ‘list’ and a Nazi is comedy GOLD

HERP-A-DERP: Rosie’s been BEGGING the NRA to ‘ban assault weapons’ since Columbine, there’s just 1 problem