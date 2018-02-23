Posted without any real introductory comment because OMG THE STUPID speaks for itself.

Donald Trump tweeted about Ivanka being in South Korea saying “we cannot have a better, or smarter, person representing our country.” We do have a better, smarter person… and his name is Dennis Rodman. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) February 23, 2018

Ummm.

We GET it, Chelsea, you hate Donald Trump but GET A GRIP. Not only was this tweet just an empty attack on Ivanka but nothing you said is remotely correct.

Rodman didn’t go to SOUTH KOREA:

He went to North Korea dumb ass — Hambone (@Jon_Hambone) February 23, 2018

*sigh*

So was this a ‘spirit-inspired’ tweet or does she really not know the difference between North and South Korea?

Just. Wow.

We can’t even blame Common Core.

You are either funny or you aren’t. She isn’t. She tries but she isn’t. Lol — Adrienne holland (@adriecakes) February 23, 2018

Wasn’t just a bad joke or even a weak slam, she made herself look even dumber than usual.

Which says a lot.

