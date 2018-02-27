Dana Loesch deals with thousands of trolls, and most of them are just screechy types with too much time on their hands while they wait for their testicles to drop, but every once in awhile she shares one of their ridiculous tweets with Twitter-Dom. And we all get to bask in its stupidity.

We assume the ones she shares are the dumbest she gets, which says a lot. Seriously, look at this nonsense.

Oh no! NOT CANADA’S WATCH LIST!

Whatever will Dana do?

Eh?

And really, as if anything like that even exists.

Canadian Watch List … da da DAAAAAA.

*eye roll*

Or shrug, a shrug works too.

Ha!

You don’t have to be an American to join the NRA: https://membership.nra.org/Join/Annuals

But Canadians are SO SCARY.

And they have a LIST!

Freakin’ Anne Murray!

Shhhhh.

Blame Canada.

NOOOOOOOOOOO!

Canadians.

Right?

‘Nuff said.

