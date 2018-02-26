Considering Democrats’ political bread and butter is built on categorizing people while ignoring the individual, this tweet from Kamala Harris is truly hilarious.

In a sad and pathetic way.

People don’t think about their lives in some demographic category a pollster put them in. pic.twitter.com/lE7bJmg4TS — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) February 26, 2018

So deep and edgy.

Ha!

It’s like Kamala doesn’t even understand her own party.

Democrats Have been putting people in category boxes for years. — MaryAnnNotGinger (@MAnotGinger) February 26, 2018

Truth.

Meanwhile every single tweet you sent has something to do with minorities, dreamers, illegal immigrants… #LiberalHypocrisy — Proud American TK (@BucTrooper) February 26, 2018

Democrats need to put people in boxes because then they can pander to a demographic while ignoring the individual person and their actual needs. They can also pit these ‘boxes’ of people against one another and use them for votes and messaging.

All while they accuse Republicans of doing exactly what they’ve done.

Pretty sneaky eh?

Yeah, that’s for you politicians to do. — Gregg (@Lakergregg) February 26, 2018

Seems we’re not the only ones who see RIGHT through her.

blah blah blah blah blah….. — USAJJ (@jjob001) February 26, 2018

That’s EXACTLY what we hear every time we ‘read’ her tweets.

Sort of like an adult in Charlie Brown’s world.

