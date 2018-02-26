Have we mentioned lately how glad we are that Dennis Miller finally decided to get his arse back on Twitter and started tweeting again?

We so missed him.

To say the Broward County cops were "The Gang Who Couldn't Shoot Straight" would be to imply they shot at all. — Dennis Miller (@DennisDMZ) February 26, 2018

Yikes.

But sadly, true.

Reminded me of the men who jumped into the lifesaver boats ,ahead of women and children , as the Titanic was about to go down. 😎 — Scot Brower (@BrowerScot) February 26, 2018

Yup.

There really are no words to describe how despicable this situation is if these officers did indeed stand down while a monster walked the halls of that high school mowing down innocent kids. It was their JOB to serve and protect, and they did NEITHER.

Barney Fifes, the lot of 'em. Somebody didn't give them their 1 bullet. — 6catsNcounting (@HeroineRipley) February 26, 2018

Didn’t you hear? Sheriff Israel said he gave the officer his badge and his gun, but it’s not his fault the officer didn’t act.

Some leader.

One bullet would have been better than none! Barney Fife for Sheriff! — ImaBeachBum (@Imabeachbumm) February 26, 2018

Fife might have been a complete dork, but if he was needed, he was there.

Israel could learn a thing or FIVE from Fife.

He just plays a cop on television when it’s convenient to pander and talk politics at a Town Hall on CNN.

Apple Dumpling Gang!

Probably never took the safety off. — Dennis James Nygard (@dennis_nygard) February 26, 2018

Infuriating.

More like these guys…. pic.twitter.com/Dtv8f0AFNv — Kitty Stellby (@stellby_kitty) February 26, 2018

But you know, we should totally blame the NRA.

*eye roll*

