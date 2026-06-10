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Platner Will 'Dominate' Collins in Debate, Says Kasky — Just Like He Dominated His Ex-Girlfriend

justmindy
justmindy | 12:05 PM on June 10, 2026
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

Cameron Kasky is a Leftist influencer/pundit/idiot and he had a lot to say about the Graham Platner/Susan Collins match up. 

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Apparently, the Democrats no longer pretend to be the party that respects women.

You know who else was a great speaker?

If history repeats itself, he will grab her by the arm and put it behind her back, tell her to calm down and lock her in a room.

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She's a centrist in every sense of the word.

Platner supporters are liars. There is nothing good about their candidate so they make up falsehoods about Collins.

Yes, you are.

You know who else energized crowds like never before?

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY MAINE SUSAN COLLINS GRAHAM PLATNER

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