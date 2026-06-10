Platner Will 'Dominate' Collins in Debate, Says Kasky — Just Like He Dominated His Ex-Girlfriend

Cameron Kasky is a Leftist influencer/pundit/idiot and he had a lot to say about the Graham Platner/Susan Collins match up.
I cannot imagine how embarrassingly MAGA Susan Collins, who can barely talk, will perform in a debate against the locked-in, meticulous, relentlessly motivated Platner. https://t.co/NMExLFvP8p— Cameron Kasky (@camkasky) June 10, 2026
Apparently, the Democrats no longer pretend to be the party that respects women.
Platner has experienced locking people in, like rooms, against their will while trying to break their arm. Sieg Heil.— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 10, 2026
Yeah he’s “locked-in,” so much so that he’s going to lock Susan Collins in a bedroom and refuse to let her out— Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) June 10, 2026
Like he did to his ex-girlfriend
Yeah, I'm sure he's a great speaker. pic.twitter.com/vSetWjlFou— AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) June 10, 2026
You know who else was a great speaker?
So what you’re saying is Platner will dominate her. Given his definition of domination, that’s a real concern.— That Guy Trey 🇺🇸 (@PowerOwn45) June 10, 2026
If history repeats itself, he will grab her by the arm and put it behind her back, tell her to calm down and lock her in a room.
lol ah yes… the meaningless platitudes of a Nazi pic.twitter.com/RDScoPA0nT— Dave McTooterson (@DCornpop) June 10, 2026
Maga? Good grief only the far left think she is maga, she voted with the Democrats quite a bit by the way she also voted for all of Barack Obama's nominees for the supreme Court. She is in favor of planned Parenthood I would go on but I think you already know. Have a nice day— ANJI USA PASSION🇺🇲🙏😘 (@usa_anji) June 10, 2026
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She's a centrist in every sense of the word.
Collins is not MAGA,you dope. Have you even looked at her voting record?— Dawn Roche (@dawn_roche9) June 10, 2026
I would agree, @camkasky I hope he doesn't lock her in a windowless room and gas her to de@th like he and the other NAZIS did to the Jews, you f****g COWARD. https://t.co/YqyLu6gjrw— ZachLooch (@ZLooch1299) June 10, 2026
Calling Susan Collins MAGA literally gives away the con. https://t.co/3RXcUVo28T— Number 24601 (@karndogs) June 10, 2026
Platner supporters are liars. There is nothing good about their candidate so they make up falsehoods about Collins.
Big fan of psychotic Nazis who abuse women, eh? https://t.co/x3WhJTAHjo— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 10, 2026
Yes, you are.
I don’t think she will even debate him. I think she mostly stays in her basement and hopes the flood of anti-Platner ads Republicans will put on TV will carry her to victory.— Michael (@Socdem_Michael) June 10, 2026
This won’t work, but it’s probably her best bet. Platner’s campaign is going to energize Maine Dems… https://t.co/XHFy3NEOKK
You know who else energized crowds like never before?
Susan Collins has essential tremors. It’s not fatal and it doesn’t impede her job. There are plenty of ways to criticize Susan Collins (I give her hell everyday) but this is just ableism. https://t.co/6bsE0ZEGHW— Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) June 10, 2026
Ableism is a bad look.— melissa “cancelled student debt” byrne (@mcbyrne) June 10, 2026
That isn’t how you win and shouldn’t be anything Dems do. https://t.co/dzUmCd4pl6
This is the party of Democrats now.
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