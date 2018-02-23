We know. The term, ‘triggered,’ is WAY overused these days and we are as guilty as any outlet for using it maybe too much but OMG, it’s the only word that adequately describes Alisyn Camerota’s behavior when she interviewed Dana Loesch on her show this morning.

Watch:

Alisyn Camerota to NRA spokeswoman: “You think we love mass shootings? … It’s just malicious, actually, that you would say that. I don’t know anybody in the media who likes mass shootings… We pray that there’s never another one.” https://t.co/qzE1DxoncO https://t.co/a0QY03VTYU — CNN (@CNN) February 23, 2018

Man, when Dana dropped the honesty mic on the media and called them out for how much they ‘love’ mass shootings, they seriously lost their minds. It sucks when you get blamed for something you have nothing to do with, eh media?

She’ll have to forgive us for not having much sympathy for her outrage …

Alisyn Camerota: "The NRA does bear some responsibility in terms of fixing this solution. They do need to come to the table" NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch: "No, we absolutely do not" https://t.co/qzE1Dx6Mlg pic.twitter.com/9RMmCKidvq — CNN (@CNN) February 23, 2018

Why does the NRA bear ANY responsibility for what happened in Florida or any shooting? It’s as if the media has decided to declare war on the NRA because they lost the battle against Trump.

Full transparency, we loved watching Alysin seethe while Dana was as cool as a cucumber.

Media you long ago gave up your right to be offended by Dana saying something like you love mass killings. You've never complained when Democrats say that about Republican voters and politicians every single day. Spare me your fake outrage, Alisyn Camerota. — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) February 23, 2018

AND BOOM.

Caleb Howe just dropped the mic on what was left of Alisyn’s ego.

Narrator: She has solutions. They're just not the ones Alisyn Camerota wants. https://t.co/qhiikia1JA — A Girl Has No Name (@Mellecon) February 23, 2018

Let’s be honest, the media doesn’t really have or want a solution, they want to play outraged, they want to play concern troll because that is what makes the reactive, overly emotional, weepy gun-grabbers tune in.

Can we take up a collection to buy Alisyn Camerota a new set of pearls? Because I think she just clutched her current set into submission. @DLoesch — David Henry (@imau2fan) February 23, 2018

Poor dear, she did seem upset. Must be a CNN trait.

Of course, gun-grabbers and leftist harpies are calling her brave for ‘confronting’ the evil NRA, but most adults with actual brains in their heads know Dana just owned her, on her own show, in front of her own viewers.

And it was DELICIOUS.

Related:

‘SUCK IT gun-grabbers!’ #BoycottNRA BACKFIRES epically, @NRA memberships on the RISE

Sandy VAGINITIS –> Ted Lieu’s attempt to slam Trump with footage of Dana Loesch goes HORRIBLY wrong

‘Dropped on your HEAD?!’ Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand claims the NRA IS GREEDY, there’s just 1 problem