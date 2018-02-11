Here’s a helpful hint, if you’re a woman who has literally welcomed Bill Clinton to your campaign, have had your picture taken with him on several occasions and didn’t bother to call him out for the way he treated women for decades you probably should keep your big mouth shut about Trump.

Otherwise, you just come off like a hypocrite.

Sorta like Kirsten Gillibrand.

The President has shown through words and actions that he doesn’t value women. It’s not surprising that he doesn’t believe survivors or understand the national conversation that is happening. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) February 10, 2018

Gonna go ahead and call BS on this, Kirsten.

Cool story. Now do the that guy you invited to campaign with you, Bill Clinton. https://t.co/UbYeNIyjHN — Seymour Sludgeworth (@SSludgeworth) February 11, 2018

Now our friends on the Left are going to screech and accuse of us ‘whataboutism,’ but really all we’re doing is pointing out that Kirsten only seems to care about how women are treated when it’s the other party she can complain about. Poor Franken, she only spoke out against him so she could call out Trump without being a hypocrite.

And by poor Franken we mean, HA HA TAKE THAT AL.

Doesn’t value women? What sex are Nikki Haley, Sarah Sanders, Kellyanne Conway? Sit down @SenGillibrand & give credit where credit is due. — Kelly Basoco (@BasocoKelly) February 10, 2018

They don’t count, duh.

Uh huh. You were saying? pic.twitter.com/xBl2Te5JKm — Max Peters (@TikiMaximus) February 11, 2018

They didn’t call Weinstein the ‘Democrat Maker’ for nothin’.

You have shown that you don’t value men – he was accused, he has a right to due process! You don’t value woman, you are a fraud and actually hurting real victims with your fake concerns! — Denise Coyle (@denise_coyle6) February 11, 2018

Exactly.

So you support due process for Trump but denied Al Franken the same opportunity. You are so completely transparent. — May Brian (@mabri1741) February 11, 2018

Seems she pissed both sides of the aisle off with this one.

Way to go, Kirsten.

