Considering Chelsea Handler wouldn’t know a moral if it fell out of the sky, landed on her face and started to wiggle, her tweeting about having a moral obligation may be one of the funniest things she has ever written.

Too bad she wasn’t trying to be funny.

Another day, another dumb Chelsea tweet.

But God bless her for giving us loads of content and job security.

They were until they weren’t.

Liberals have a really bad habit of using groups of people when they are politically convenient and then turning their backs on them when they’re not. It’s what happens when your principles are based on what idiots in Hollywood think.

Heh.

And HOLY CRAP, Chelsea pissed a ton of porn stars off with her sanctimonious tweet.

Grab your popcorn:

We’ll be here all day if you really want to know what’s wrong with Chelsea.

Her whole schtick is tired and pathetic, but go on.

Word.

Give ’em Hell!

Man, we love our job.

Get her.

She’s an ass.

Sorry folks.

Now we have the song, ‘Hello Vodka my old friend … I’ve come to speak with you again,’ stuck in our heads.

Thanks for that.

