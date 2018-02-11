Considering Chelsea Handler wouldn’t know a moral if it fell out of the sky, landed on her face and started to wiggle, her tweeting about having a moral obligation may be one of the funniest things she has ever written.

Too bad she wasn’t trying to be funny.

There is an entire generation of children who’s first memory of their President is a man who supports child molestors, wife beaters, Russian hacking, and porn stars. It is our responsibility to make that a memory and not a consistency. We all have a moral obligation. Keep going. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) February 10, 2018

Another day, another dumb Chelsea tweet.

But God bless her for giving us loads of content and job security.

I thought porn stars were ok to liberals… I guess.. But there's a whole generation that had to learn about blow jobs, lying, trashing females and stain removal off blue dresses… From the Clintons. — 🇺🇸Thomas-S Fla🇺🇸 (@thomassfl) February 11, 2018

They were until they weren’t.

Liberals have a really bad habit of using groups of people when they are politically convenient and then turning their backs on them when they’re not. It’s what happens when your principles are based on what idiots in Hollywood think.

Chelsea your tweet has absolutely no factual evidence ..just paid actors — Kurt Mahler (@mahler_kurt) February 11, 2018

Heh.

Very Ignorant on your Part…Pornstars are in The Entertainment Business and pay Taxes just like you do…Stick to telling bad Jokes… Hun. — Mr.Jones (@JessyJonesxxx) February 11, 2018

And HOLY CRAP, Chelsea pissed a ton of porn stars off with her sanctimonious tweet.

Grab your popcorn:

Are you SERIOUSLY lumping porn stars in with child molesters and wife beaters? WTF IS WRONG WITH YOU — Holly Randall (@hollyrandall) February 11, 2018

We’ll be here all day if you really want to know what’s wrong with Chelsea.

We (pornstars) provide legal entertainment that comedians have cashed in on for decades. It’s 2018 and your sex worker stigma bullshit is tired and pathetic. — MickeyMod (@theMickeyMod) February 11, 2018

Her whole schtick is tired and pathetic, but go on.

This sucks so hard. — Sovereign Syre (@SovereignSyre) February 11, 2018

Word.

Fuck her and @JuddApatow. Im done with this sex worker stigma bullying is over. #nomore — MickeyMod (@theMickeyMod) February 11, 2018

Give ’em Hell!

Wow, I was a fan of you @chelseahandler but this is just fucking ignorant. As a fan of you I know you are a sexy liberated woman. Well so the fuck am I. And I like for everyone to see. How dare you lump us in with child molesters. — Tana Lea (@thetanalea) February 11, 2018

Man, we love our job.

Get her.

Wow.. after being your fan for so many years, I'm extremely disappointed to see you post something derogatory about adult performers — Charth Vader 🤖 (@TheCrossXXX) February 11, 2018

She’s an ass.

Sorry folks.

Hello Vodka… tell me more about moral obligations…. — Brian Ross (@brewmeone) February 11, 2018

Now we have the song, ‘Hello Vodka my old friend … I’ve come to speak with you again,’ stuck in our heads.

Thanks for that.

