Bill Maher is so edgy in his Haiti t-shirt, look at him raising money for the country even though his shirt says it’s great already. Maybe instead of wearing a silly t-shirt, Bill should just write a rather large check to any NUMBER of charities working to support Haiti (just not the Clinton Foundation.).

Suppose it’s easier (and a bit more self-serving) to just take a selfie wearing an ill-fitted t-shirt over a buttondown and posting it on Twitter. What do you wanna bet he didn’t actually even have to pay for the shirt?

He loves that t-shirt!

Wow, he’s so giving and well-rounded, we were literally MOVED by seeing this tweet.

Oh, wait, no we weren’t.

And neither was Jenna Jameson.

BOOM.

Maher went down

Two hits.

Other tweeps chimed in as well:

When will you be moving to Haiti? The average income yearly is $350. People drink from the same water they pee in. And they dont have those high priced sex parties you are famous for attending. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) February 11, 2018

Imagine how out of touch you need to be to wear this shirt….mind boggling. — MozartFX (@mozartfx) February 11, 2018

Patronizing a nation is no different than insulting it. I would say it's even worse, especially since they had their earthquake disaster taken advantage of to enrich Hillary and her business associates — you know, the person you support as you wear that shirt. — Feliz (@Plasticrig) February 11, 2018

Haiti Is Great Already; At Their Four Star Resorts. There. Fixed your tweet. — But…Conservatives! (@Gooms) February 11, 2018

THAT’S right, remember Conan posting his selfies from his lavish resort in Haiti? It was so adorable knowing he was living the high life just miles from people starving and going without medical care.

Hollywood.

*eye roll*

I'm sure the 25% of Haitians who have access to a toilet agree with you. — Facts Matter (@convoice) February 10, 2018

Because Haiti IS great already.

Right.

