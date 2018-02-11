Man, these Resistance types sure are showing President Trump who’s boss … seriously, wow.

So savage.

So fierce.

So stupid.

OMG TRUMP’S HAIR LOOKS FUNNY!

It’s so funny in fact they made an animated gif of it because THEY’RE RESISTING MOFOS!

And speaking of resisting ‘MOFOS,’ Ron Perlman has decided he will post this gif to his timeline every week because … well, we’re not entirely sure but he seems to think it proves he’s ready to die for his country.

Dude, don’t look at us like that, we just work here.

I’m not gonna pin this tweet. I’m just gonna send it out every fuckin week. https://t.co/9u58HVOmPY — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) February 8, 2018

Every week.

We wish we had enough downtime to sit around posting the same damn tweet every week to make a silly point.

Don’t lower yourself to his level Ron 👍 Besides, he gives everyone new cause to mock him on a daily basis 😊 — John Vesey 🚴🍷👀 (@MrV_WD40) February 10, 2018

When we go high they go low, is that how it goes?

Let’s get it straight muthafuckas, I’m at the end of a great life. I’m good. It’s my kids I fight for. Mine and yours. And if dying for my Country is what’s in order, I’m ready. https://t.co/wXyqoKUCJL — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) February 10, 2018

WOW, that escalated quickly.

Perlman,

You are just another Hollywood genius who lacks knowledge. Perhaps your foolish, childish remarks are an act to remain employed in your industry. Correct? Calm down while responsible citizens work to ensure your way of life continues. — #ReleaseTheMemo (@rbtmusselwhite) February 11, 2018

BUT HE’S READY TO DIE FOR HIS COUNTRY, MAN.

Calm down, Pearl. — Freedom Reconnection (@FreedomRecon) February 10, 2018

Heh.

Get a grip. Lol. Jesus. For someone who acts tough, you sure are a big bitch when it comes to DT. — Whitney (@tornadogal13) February 10, 2018

He is a tad … melodramatic.

Try voting at the next election. — Angry Aunty (@AuntyNeville664) February 11, 2018

–You who play dress up & pretend in exchange for a life of luxury aren't allowed to say "us".It is "us" who actually work. — Seacoast Randy (@HughJardawn) February 10, 2018

Trump is stealing our way of life? You mean by lowering taxes, cutting bloated bureaucracy, taking our security seriously, putting American interests first? I'm all for that; our way of life has been under the thumb of knuckleheads for long enough! — Survive The Collapse (@survivecollapse) February 11, 2018

Exactly how has he stolen your life out from under you? Besides being angry & hating him, how has your personal life been altered in the past year, because of him? — 🌹Ѡąƨƙɛƪωɛɛ🐰Ɯѧßβoȶ🌹 and 7 others (@WaskelweeWabbit) February 11, 2018

Ron has created a villain in Trump that doesn’t really exist, so in his mind, he is battling a ‘bad guy’ like he’s in a movie. Or he’s just a big baby who didn’t get his way in the last election.

Either way, he needs to get some ointment for his condition … it’s making him cranky.

Related:

YAAAS QUEEN: Jenna Jameson SHREDS Bill Maher and his Haiti t-shirt in just 2 WORDS (brutal!)

HERE WE GO: Singer Kaya Jones has a CHALLENGE for anti-Trumpers