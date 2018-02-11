Man, these Resistance types sure are showing President Trump who’s boss … seriously, wow.

So savage.

So fierce.

So stupid.

OMG TRUMP’S HAIR LOOKS FUNNY!

It’s so funny in fact they made an animated gif of it because THEY’RE RESISTING MOFOS!

And speaking of resisting ‘MOFOS,’ Ron Perlman has decided he will post this gif to his timeline every week because … well, we’re not entirely sure but he seems to think it proves he’s ready to die for his country.

Dude, don’t look at us like that, we just work here.

Every week.

We wish we had enough downtime to sit around posting the same damn tweet every week to make a silly point.

Trending

When we go high they go low, is that how it goes?

WOW, that escalated quickly.

BUT HE’S READY TO DIE FOR HIS COUNTRY, MAN.

Heh.

He is a tad … melodramatic.

Ron has created a villain in Trump that doesn’t really exist, so in his mind, he is battling a ‘bad guy’ like he’s in a movie. Or he’s just a big baby who didn’t get his way in the last election.

Either way, he needs to get some ointment for his condition … it’s making him cranky.

Related:

YAAAS QUEEN: Jenna Jameson SHREDS Bill Maher and his Haiti t-shirt in just 2 WORDS (brutal!)

HERE WE GO: Singer Kaya Jones has a CHALLENGE for anti-Trumpers

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ron PerlmanTrump