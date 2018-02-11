You know that face you make when you’re at a Family Reunion and the uncle no one ever talks to or about passes gas and blames YOU? We’ve basically been making that very face for the past few days watching the media fawn and fangirl over North Korea.

Especially about Kim Yo-Jong.

Kim Yo-Jong, Sister of a Dictator, Gets Celebrity Treatment from U.S. Media https://t.co/S69K30oifN — The Weekly Standard (@weeklystandard) February 11, 2018

It’s like these morons have forgotten she’s part of the family that has thousands of people imprisoned in slave camps and who has family members killed by wild dogs. What, she gave our Vice President a dirty look and suddenly she’s a hero?

Time to get a clue, media.

Time to wake the eff up, Lefties.

They are indeed.

Brit summed it up PERFECTLY.

We are truly in the Twilight Zone. — LKinTX (@LKinTX) February 11, 2018

It feels like that some days, right?

How can they ignore this?

Beyond nauseating.. they have ZERO INTEGRITY! — Galea 🥑 (@Galea430) February 11, 2018

Liberalism is a mental disorder! — Anne-Marie G (@LeaPea2417) February 11, 2018

Fake news is now evil news. — Phoebe Robinson (@PhoebeDRobinson) February 11, 2018

Brutal.

And yet all too true.

Liberal insanity — Old Sales Guy (@old_sales) February 11, 2018

#Evergreen

Related:

AYFKM?! Reuters takes the GOLD in North Korean ass-kissing with THIS take (NBC hardest hit)

DELETE your account: POLITICO trashes Otto Warmbier’s dad for ‘criticizing North Korean Olympic spirit’

Get a ROOM! NBC finally goes too far with its North Korea WORSHIP, deletes tweet (but we have it!)