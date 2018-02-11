And you thought ABC, CNN, and NBC engaging in a love-fest with North Korea was bad … check out this hot mess from POLITICO:

The father of University of Virginia student Otto Warmbier said Saturday that North Korea is not participating in the spirit of the 2018 Winter Olympics, criticizing the nation that held his son in captivity until he was released last year and died shortly after returning to the U.S. “We have to put this in context in the spirit of the Olympics and why we’re here,” Fred Warmbier told NBC’s Lester Holt according to excerpts from an interview set to air in full Saturday evening. “And so when you put it that way they’re not really participating in the Olympics.”

Notice POLITICO left out the tidbit about how North Korea was RESPONSIBLE for Otto’s death … really guys?

He continued: “Their athletes are not exchanging ideas with other athletes in the Olympic Village or really participating, so that’s a political statement.” Fred Warmbier is attending the Olympics as a guest of Vice President Mike Pence and member of the U.S. delegation.

Cue the Pence hate.

Sometimes all we can do is shake our heads.

Delete your life. He said no such thing. https://t.co/fFDnPhBVW2 — ☠Problematic AF™☠Tide-Pod Challenge (@EF517_V2) February 11, 2018

But TRUUUUUMP! Wait, does that work here?

Eff it, they blame Trump for everything so why not.

Well if it was your son who was tortured to death, I would hope you would criticize also. — B.Smith in OK 󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴 (@br8veheart) February 11, 2018

If it was this editor in Warmbier’s place you can bet your sweet bippy there would be more than just some ‘criticism’ about North Korea.

What the hell is wrong with you people? — Sue (@GMOM67) February 11, 2018

How long ya’ got?

This is what he is saying, you idiots… who would trash a father who lost a son after it was tortured by NK: He continued: “Their athletes are not exchanging ideas with other athletes in the Olympic Village or really participating, so that's a political statement." THIS. THIS. — karen k (@kbk3n3) February 11, 2018

It doesn’t take much to NOT write anything if you can’t write something nice about a parent whose child was basically murdered by North Korea.

Be better, POLITICO.

