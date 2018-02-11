In the short amount of time this editor has been writing this morning, this is the THIRD ‘hot take’ from our timeline where we’ve seen ‘traditional media’ say something exceptionally and extraordinarily stupid about North Korea.

Seriously, media, do you and North Korea need to be alone for a bit?

Look at this garbage from Reuters:

Judged by whom? Diplomatic gold?!

THEY MURDER INNOCENT PEOPLE IF THEIR SHIRTS ARE UNTUCKED.

Ok, so maybe not … or maybe so.

All we know is that giving North Korea the gold in diplomacy is sorta like giving John Wayne Gacy an award for colorful costumes.

Seriously.

Wonder how upset NBC is that Reuters took the gold here?

Can’t. Even.

Dude. Right?

Super diplomatic and stuff.

Sidenote, we love this. Bethany S. Mandel is using the media’s ridiculousness to help raise money for North Korean refugees … take a look!

We gotchoo, Boo.

‘Nuff said.

