In the short amount of time this editor has been writing this morning, this is the THIRD ‘hot take’ from our timeline where we’ve seen ‘traditional media’ say something exceptionally and extraordinarily stupid about North Korea.

Seriously, media, do you and North Korea need to be alone for a bit?

Look at this garbage from Reuters:

North Korea judged winner of diplomatic gold at Olympics https://t.co/LZLZCnsmYf pic.twitter.com/WtAjJ69xBw — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) February 11, 2018

Judged by whom? Diplomatic gold?!

THEY MURDER INNOCENT PEOPLE IF THEIR SHIRTS ARE UNTUCKED.

All we know is that giving North Korea the gold in diplomacy is sorta like giving John Wayne Gacy an award for colorful costumes.

Media judged winner of propaganda gold at Olympics. pic.twitter.com/bvbNqEmOry — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) February 11, 2018

Wonder how upset NBC is that Reuters took the gold here?

Because Jong Un let his little sister go out or because he didn't have her threaten to kill someone? Get a room already 🙄 — I Yam What I Yam (@Nvr4Get91101) February 11, 2018

Any one of these three make a wrong move, stumble, spill a drop of their tea on camera, embarrass little Rocket man in any way, and they'll be underground when they go home. Count on it. Slaves tend to try to stay alive. — PatLynnFor (@PatLynnFor) February 11, 2018

You need to fire the person who wrote this article, and probably the person who tweeted it out as well. — just alan (@anythingbutdem) February 11, 2018

But you do you, guys. https://t.co/qO6PPb3otK — Very Stable Ginger (@realchrishynes) February 11, 2018

Holy hell!!! You guys too? Do you realize what is going on inside NK? And you are so simple as to be impressed because Kim Jong-Un isn't covered in the blood of North Koreans….#FFS — Plutonium Blonde (@blndzhvmrfn) February 11, 2018

Victims of the regime unavailable for comment. You can donate to get a few out here: https://t.co/kQENSPHNZx — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) February 11, 2018

Sidenote, we love this. Bethany S. Mandel is using the media’s ridiculousness to help raise money for North Korean refugees … take a look!

DELETE THIS — Dustin (@DustinGiebel) February 11, 2018

Hi there, @TwitchyTeam writer 👋 Looking forward to seeing your piece on this. — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) February 11, 2018

This is some bullshit. — Daniel Modell (@dmnyc) February 11, 2018

