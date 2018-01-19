Someone failed basic civics, even worse than Michael Ian Black (long story). Look at this nonsense from ThinkProgress unicorn, Ian Millhiser.

I just want to note that, in many modern democracies, if the legislature is unable to fund the government that triggers a new election. — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) January 18, 2018

ThinkProgress is an oxymoron. Seriously.

And why do people like Millhiser refuse to understand that America IS NOT A DEMOCRACY? We are a Republic. This ain’t rocket science.

Lucky for Millhiser, plenty of people on Twitter were more than happy to educate him on why his tweet was dumb.

You could always move to one. — Heeeere's Jonny (@jonsgardner) January 18, 2018

We hear North Korea is nice this time of year.

Sure pal, whatever you say. — The Golden Rules (@jamesbranch3) January 18, 2018

Just pat him on the head and walk away.

and Hillary would still lose. — The Mullet 2.018 (@anthymspirit) January 19, 2018

Ha!

😂😂😂 bless your heart — Shannon K (@shannyk36) January 19, 2018

Awwww.

Question: Would this ridiculous inept statement be tweeted if Hillary had won? I'm guessing there would be a very different tweet. — MJ's Lair (@mjrod) January 19, 2018

Absolutely not.

Isn’t it nice we’re a Republic and not so “modern”…. — Adrienne M Johnson (@quiltpen) January 18, 2018

Amen.

You mean we missed an opportunity to replace Obama in 2013? Why didn't you speak up then. — Tejas Conservative (@TXGaryM) January 19, 2018

Oopsie.

I'm sure you said same last shutdown……but I can't find it. Help us out, brah.. — German Shepherd (@GermanShepher10) January 19, 2018

Yeah no.

Unfair to compare the USA to democracies considering it clearly isn’t one. — Anthony•J•S (@AnthonyJS_) January 18, 2018

‘Nuff said.

Related:

KABOOM ==> Brendan Buck drops the MOA-truth bombs on Dems, this IS a #SchumerShutdown

DERP: Alyssa Milano blames GOP for possible shutdown DAYS after she begged Dems to shut it down

Hear her ROAR: Sarah Sanders lights Senate Dems UP, challenges them to ‘do what’s right’ for Americans