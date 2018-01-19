Wanna see something really funny and pretty stupid? Check out this tweet on the government shutting down from Chuck Schumer … in 2011.

Chuck, Chuck, Chuck. If you are going to become some bizarre advocate for shutting down the government when you’re not getting your way you MIGHT want to go through your timeline and remove tweets like this.

Right? Vote on the CR, fund CHIP for six years, keep the government running so you big babies can keep arguing over your agenda and not getting anything else done.

He owns this.

All of the Democrats do.

Heh.

Any and every person who relies on the government in some way for their survival, whether it’s via a government job or entitlement, should start sending Schumer and the Democrats their bills when they shut the govt. down over amnesty.

We love this idea.

Evergreen.

