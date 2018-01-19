Wanna see something really funny and pretty stupid? Check out this tweet on the government shutting down from Chuck Schumer … in 2011.

By keeping a government shutdown on the table @Senate_GOPs are playing with fire * — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 3, 2011

Chuck, Chuck, Chuck. If you are going to become some bizarre advocate for shutting down the government when you’re not getting your way you MIGHT want to go through your timeline and remove tweets like this.

Then vote for the CR and get back to work. — M D Campbell (@MCampbell1041) January 19, 2018

Right? Vote on the CR, fund CHIP for six years, keep the government running so you big babies can keep arguing over your agenda and not getting anything else done.

#ShumerShutdown — Ordy Packard – Amish Cyber Army (@TheOpulentAmish) January 19, 2018

He owns this.

All of the Democrats do.

This aged well. — Facts Matter (@convoice) January 19, 2018

Heh.

Senator, when you shut down the government and my income stops, should I send the invoices for my unpaid bills to you or to the 800,000 dreamers you are standing with? Either way, I need an address. — Sir Arthur Conan Dull (@jayarrington) January 19, 2018

Any and every person who relies on the government in some way for their survival, whether it’s via a government job or entitlement, should start sending Schumer and the Democrats their bills when they shut the govt. down over amnesty.

We love this idea.

This is on you, Chucky. #SchumerShutdown — Sheepdog for Life (@DoctorKOH) January 19, 2018

Evergreen.

