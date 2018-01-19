Interesting change in polling around national Congressional races coming up in 2018. For months, we’ve heard nothing but how Democrats are polling ahead of Republicans by double digits … but now, not-so-much.

Hmm: 4 of the last 5 public polls tracking nat'l Congressional generic ballot (brutal for the GOP for months) show Dems' lead shrinking to mid-single digits. Perhaps the tax law's success in the face of absurdist Dem doom-saying is giving voters pause. pic.twitter.com/xPh9t3ZWlt — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 19, 2018

Perhaps the Dems being doom-sayers in general about EVERYTHING and threatening to hold the American government and her people hostage over DACA is also giving voters pause.

That or maybe they’re just sick of Schumer and Pelosi.

Yeah, people are starting to get their taxes done, suddenly realizing they're republicans. — DependableDan (@Archangel5847) January 19, 2018

And they’re also watching Dems holding kids’ healthcare hostage over amnesty.

After the shutdown I predict it will shrink more — Elizabeth ∞ (@Coast__Coast) January 19, 2018

Unless they can get the media to help them convince people that this shutdown is somehow the Republican’s fault.

If #Democrats don't get their "wave election", does the country produce enough antidepressants to handle the collective nervous breakdown? — Straight Shooter (@TXPatriot76) January 19, 2018

