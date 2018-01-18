TFG.

Two days ago, Cory Booker was literally SCREAMING at a woman in a committee meeting because he couldn’t berate her into telling the lie he wanted to hear, and now this morning, after spending all day yesterday justifying his behavior by insisting Nielsen was lying, he tweets this?

"Silence becomes cowardice when occasion demands speaking out the whole truth and acting accordingly." Mahatma Gandhi — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) January 18, 2018

Sorry but douchebag says WHAT?

Seriously. No amount of Gandhi quotes and interviews on MSNBC will ever make what Booker did in that meeting ok.

And he knows it.

Gandhi can't save you, Cory. Used to like you, but alas. . . Howard Dean Moment pic.twitter.com/NNvEuR5SdI — Holli from Hudson,vsg (@Holli_Rox) January 18, 2018

His own Howard Dean moment.

YEEEEEEEEAAAAAAAAH!

Actually, what Booker did makes Dean look pretty tame … which is incredibly sad.

Searching, Searching, Searching: For any quote that will justify me trying to bully a member of the government into submission as she ignored me & only made me madder, louder & become totally unhinged. — Fergy (@sellssw) January 18, 2018

If Booker really wants to save face he should admit what he did was wrong and apologize.

We all know he won’t do that SO we’ll just make fun of him for posting a Gandhi quote like that makes everything ok.

It doesn’t.

And exactly the opposite of what you did when asked to explain why you opposed Bernie's bill to import meds from Canada. — Ashwin Baindur (@ashwin_baindur) January 18, 2018

If anything it just illustrated that he did more than speak out.

Which typically doesn’t include berating and screaming at anyone – — happygirl (@happygirl78724) January 18, 2018

Nope.

"Tears of rage!"….HAAAAAHAHAHAHA! — Stokes (@Kirk_Stokes) January 18, 2018

What a bully.

Well what I saw yesterday was totally you getting unhinged and down right abusive . I hope someone makes an ad with you screaming and acting out. That was really Presidental NOT. — Redmenace2 (@dblimg1) January 18, 2018

Nope. If Booker tries to run, the Republicans will just play that footage over, and over, and over, and over again of him screaming at a woman over something Durbin said Trump said.

Manners, respect, self control…none of which you practiced with the DHS dir. — Laney C. (@wonderwise_ec) January 18, 2018

It really is stupid if you think about it, and certainly not a hill worth dying on.

Yeh but G didn’t cry like a girl when he said it — West Coast Ant (@Caricstonegrin) January 18, 2018

That’s funny. You are silent on all sorts of corruption. In fact you supported the most corrupt candidate ever nominated by a major party. So you think Ghandi was concerned with politics and fund raising? — Dan Callahan (@DannCallahan) January 18, 2018

Keep diggin’ that hole, Cory.

