So. Desperate.

Every day we read more and more headlines from Newsweek, and every day we get a little dumber for having read them.

You have to be a special kind of stupid to really believe Hillary Clinton could still be president:

Hillary Clinton could still become president if Russia probe finds conspiracy evidence https://t.co/7fH8dnVS0m pic.twitter.com/F3Wqea3bYC — Newsweek (@Newsweek) January 18, 2018

WHA?

No.

That’s not how any of this works, Newsweek.

Put the bong DOWN.

From Newsweek:

Lawrence Lessig, the Roy L. Furman professor of law and leadership at Harvard Law School, penned an essay for Medium in October outlining a series of hypothetical scenarios that could take place should the ongoing probe find that the Trump campaign actually conspired with Russia to influence the results of the election. If Trump did conspire with Russia, the president “should resign, or, if he doesn’t, he should be impeached,” Lessig wrote in his essay. Vice President Mike Pence would also have to either resign or get impeached, which would make House Speaker Paul Ryan the president of the United States, Lessig wrote at the time.

And then they’d have to sacrifice five virgins on the top of Mt. Everest under a full moon after grounding up the bones of a long-dead unicorn.

C’mon, it’s like they WANT us to make fun of them.

Psh, only eighth?

Should have published your “Hillary can totes still be president” essay sooner https://t.co/3j2PO1wgM6 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 18, 2018

HA!

Hey, it might have helped, fair point.

No, nothing on constitution provides for this. — LostCause (@lost_cj) January 18, 2018

Right?

Over a year later… she can still win guys! we promise! Donate more! The left makes better jokes of themselves than the right ever could. — Tyler Ryan Thibeaux (@Maganetism) January 18, 2018

Google: Schoolhouse Rock — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) January 18, 2018

YES!

STRAIGHTFORWARD FROM HERE 1 Russian collusion

2 Trump quits

3 if Trump won’t quit, impeach

4 if R House won’t impeach, ???

5 Pres Pence

6 Pence quits

7 if Pence doesn’t quit, impeach

8 if House won’t impeach, ???

9 Pres Ryan

10 Ryan appoints 2016 loser

11 PRESIDENT GAM-GAM! — Razor (@hale_razor) January 18, 2018

Do you even do civics, dude? — Horst von Horstmann (@Kaboom1776) January 18, 2018

So, you've all been eating Tide Pods again I see. When will you learn that Hi-LIAR-Y will never become President? — FeistyMonk (@FeistyMonk) January 18, 2018

So THAT’S what’s going on here.

It suddenly all makes sense.

Civics? What's that?- Newsweek. — Fire and Furry (@KesaraRiku) January 18, 2018

Don’t ask Michael Ian Black, he’ll insist it has something to do with his citizenship and then block you when you say he’s wrong.

Different story.

D

E

L

E

T

E Y

O

U

R A

C

C

O

U

N

T — Ingenious Firebrand (@INGFirebrand) January 18, 2018

What they said.

