So. Desperate.

Every day we read more and more headlines from Newsweek, and every day we get a little dumber for having read them.

You have to be a special kind of stupid to really believe Hillary Clinton could still be president:

WHA?

No.

That’s not how any of this works, Newsweek.

Put the bong DOWN.

From Newsweek:

Lawrence Lessig, the Roy L. Furman professor of law and leadership at Harvard Law School, penned an essay for Medium in October outlining a series of hypothetical scenarios that could take place should the ongoing probe find that the Trump campaign actually conspired with Russia to influence the results of the election.

If Trump did conspire with Russia, the president “should resign, or, if he doesn’t, he should be impeached,” Lessig wrote in his essay. Vice President Mike Pence would also have to either resign or get impeached, which would make House Speaker Paul Ryan the president of the United States, Lessig wrote at the time.

And then they’d have to sacrifice five virgins on the top of Mt. Everest under a full moon after grounding up the bones of a long-dead unicorn.

C’mon, it’s like they WANT us to make fun of them.

Psh, only eighth?

HA!

Hey, it might have helped, fair point.

Right?

YES!

So THAT’S what’s going on here.

It suddenly all makes sense.

Don’t ask Michael Ian Black, he’ll insist it has something to do with his citizenship and then block you when you say he’s wrong.

Different story.

What they said.

