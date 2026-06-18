Deranged: Whoopi Wants Knicks to Visit White House for Slavery Reminder, Not Victory Lap

Whoopi Goldberg wants the Knicks to go to the White House not to celebrate, but rather to remind the President slaves built the White House. Um, ok.

DERANGED: The View’s Whoopi Goldberg: “I want [the New York Knicks] to go [to the White House]. I want all those black men to stand in our house and remind all of those people, as we tried to remind the Vice President, that when you try to destroy one part of history, you’re… pic.twitter.com/EIoC3d1u6W — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) June 18, 2026

Advertisement

Democrats really are insane, exhibit 2 million.

Didn’t they trash the hockey players for going? Typical, rules for thee! https://t.co/pedFq19cFi — Milfmoney (@ShannonG747) June 18, 2026

Well, the hockey players were mostly white so they couldn't remind the President of slavery. Like people in the year of our Lord 2026 automatically think of slavery when they see very, very rich Black men. Also, Whoopi is a very, very rich Black woman saying this.

That is the most non-sensical explanation I have ever heard. We have to stop the hatred. It’s an honor no matter who is in the White House. It’s called respect and we have been seeing a lack thereof. https://t.co/zeLrRSSGt5 — Bob Lincoln (@hotrod510) June 18, 2026

No matter who the President is, teams should go. It's an honor. Enjoy the experience and pay honor to the office of the Presidency and your country even if you don't like the President. How hard is that?

It’s always about BS race with these monsters. https://t.co/u5Lk2EhfCY — Debbie Jacobs (@debbie_djtx) June 19, 2026

@TheView



Typical mentality of the left:



Don’t go to celebrate your victory;



Go to tear it down.



Fk Whoopie and every other a$$hole that thinks this way.



It’s the mentality of pure hate. https://t.co/hG6JvXACe2 — lylsvt🇺🇸🚀 (@lylsvt) June 18, 2026

It's the mentality of a sick mind.

How to say nothing while you seem to be saying something of significance. https://t.co/vYzy7RFY6g — OtherSideoftheMountain (@WhatJayneSaw) June 18, 2026

That explains every day of Whoopi's life.

Tell THEM. They were invited but declined. Also no one is destroying Black History. If anything, the last admin destroyed Colonial statues and plaques - all White Men and Women. Stop trying to cause a problem. https://t.co/7SkFtSStSg — MimiO (@MimiOsborne1950) June 18, 2026

What the hell is she babbling about https://t.co/WJO0jbPwkx — Tony Walters (@asutony1) June 18, 2026

She is obsessed.

I'm sorry, but the Dems are the revisionist history people!!! https://t.co/RUTgTKdMCM — The Sissy USA (@AndreaTheSissy) June 18, 2026

They were also the ones who owned slaves.

So...let me get this straight. You only want black players to go to the Whitehouse... how racist of you. what about the whites on the team? what about the mixed raced... the white coaches? Is it OK if they are just a little bit black? Or they have to be full black? @JoyVBehar https://t.co/fhsPtksTNx — charles s fraley (@csfraley99) June 18, 2026

Advertisement

Tell America the rules, Whoopi.

But when Vance asked Whoopi of one example of Trump trying to destroy black history, she couldn’t name one🤔. — Jeff (@Jeff_mortensen) June 18, 2026

Because it's total nonsense.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.