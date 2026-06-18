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Deranged: Whoopi Wants Knicks to Visit White House for Slavery Reminder, Not Victory Lap

justmindy
justmindy | 8:20 PM on June 18, 2026
ABC

Whoopi Goldberg wants the Knicks to go to the White House not to celebrate, but rather to remind the President slaves built the White House. Um, ok.

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Democrats really are insane, exhibit 2 million.

Well, the hockey players were mostly white so they couldn't remind the President of slavery. Like people in the year of our Lord 2026 automatically think of slavery when they see very, very rich Black men. Also, Whoopi is a very, very rich Black woman saying this. 

No matter who the President is, teams should go. It's an honor. Enjoy the experience and pay honor to the office of the Presidency and your country even if you don't like the President. How hard is that?

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It's the mentality of a sick mind.

That explains every day of Whoopi's life.

She is obsessed.

They were also the ones who owned slaves.

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Tell America the rules, Whoopi. 

Because it's total nonsense. 

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