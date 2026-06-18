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Major Pakistani Donor to Zohran Mamdani & NYC Democrats Arrested in Massive $38M Medicaid Fraud

justmindy
justmindy | 9:10 PM on June 18, 2026
Twitchy

A massive Democrat donor was just arrested for Medicaid fraud. 

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Another person who came to America and stole us blind. Yay! Diversity is our strength and stuff.

Oh, of course he wanted Mamdani to win. Of course, he did.

Anything to undermine the United States. These people hate our country. 

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Anytime the American people try to do something to help the under resourced, people like this guy swoop in and take advantage of the system.

Probably.

Funny how that happens.

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