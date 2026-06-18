Major Pakistani Donor to Zohran Mamdani & NYC Democrats Arrested in Massive $38M Medicaid Fraud

A massive Democrat donor was just arrested for Medicaid fraud.

Meet Pervez Siddiqui, a Pakistani and the president of an adult day care in NYC. He was just arrested and charged for allegedly carrying out a $38 MILLION Medicaid scam.



Siddiqui allegedly faked sign-ups in order to receive kickbacks through Medicaid payments.



Siddiqui was… pic.twitter.com/8ZxpoDhZUZ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 18, 2026

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Another person who came to America and stole us blind. Yay! Diversity is our strength and stuff.

Here’s Pakistani Pervez Siddiqui with Mamdani right after he was elected.



Siddiqui was just arrested for a $38 Million Medicaid fraud scheme.



Siddiqui reportedly has multiple connections to NYC Democrats, per NYP



The fraud runs deep... https://t.co/WNrUVf7jE7 pic.twitter.com/kBK1c9M9em — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 18, 2026

Oh, of course he wanted Mamdani to win. Of course, he did.

Anyone surprised?



We have to keep attacking the fraud.



The integrity of these programs depends on it. https://t.co/3RoU7Ggrgm — Eli Crane for Congress (@EliCraneAZ) June 18, 2026

Another Pakistani 'dreamer' flies in, pockets $38M in Medicaid scams, and networks with NYC Dems. Diversity isn’t our strength ... it’s their business model. https://t.co/KwPNeXXLK4 — Jewels Jones ® (@JewelsJonesLive) June 18, 2026

Anything to undermine the United States. These people hate our country.

"Siddiqui was just arrested for a $38 Million Medicaid fraud scheme. Siddiqui reportedly has multiple connections to NYC Democrats, per NYP" Just one case where Mamdani's NYC Democrats have turned the city into NewYorkistan. https://t.co/MLFcor7Ndz — NYCREMilton (@NYCREMilton) June 18, 2026

Reminder: Democrats like to commit fraud against the Medicare system. Pocan has not said one word to condemn this fraud. I wonder why??? https://t.co/Bvpp4rozbp — Stu Padasso (@TheStuPadasso) June 18, 2026

Anytime the American people try to do something to help the under resourced, people like this guy swoop in and take advantage of the system.

Deport all of them https://t.co/xOyaJ7rdUO — Sarah (@Sarah___duggan) June 18, 2026

So, you're telling me that our stolen tax dollars went toward financing Mamdani's campaign. pic.twitter.com/f8h2tJgCu5 — JerseyGio (@JerseyGio) June 18, 2026

Probably.

These type of people come to America, knowing they can get away with the fraud they team up with the Democrat organization. — Mike - Arizona (@MikeAz100) June 18, 2026

Wonder how much of the $38 million he stole from taxpayers wound up as donations to Democrats? — Rogue1-the Jeff Faria Project (@PatriotsOfMars) June 18, 2026

Always take note where there is fraud by Muslims, Dems are always connected. Dems will not be in power otherwise. — Marilyn Macey (@marilynmacey) June 18, 2026

Funny how that happens.

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