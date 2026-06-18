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Toot Suit Riot: Kevin Bacon Dons ‘Bean’ Blazer for Meatless Wednesdays, X Users Fear He’ll ‘Cut Loose’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 7:30 PM on June 18, 2026
Bing AI

Actor Kevin Bacon says don’t let his last name fool you—he’s a vegetarian. The 'Footloose' star hasn’t eaten bacon or any other meat since he was 14. That probably gives him the tremors. He’s now 67. To promote his animal-friendly lifestyle, he just dropped an online ad promoting meatless Wednesdays. He says beans are better than beef.

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Here’s the ad that was just pushed out to promote 'Beansday.' (WATCH)

Wait, he didn’t?

Posters say Bacon and his fellow lefties can lobby for legumes all they want, but beans will never be the star attraction on their dinner plates.

We all must do our part! That meat’s not going to eat itself.

Commenters say it’s rich that a guy named ‘Bacon’ wants us to forsake filets.

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Then you should eat them at a diner with a few good men.

Posters say that Bacon and his fellow bean-eaters are full of hot air. They say the planet may not survive their proposed ‘Breaking Wind Wednesdays.’

We advise everyone to instead maintain six yards of separation from Kevin Bacon when he’s full of frijoles. Best not to be near if he's 'gotta cut loose' and 'tear up this town.'

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

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