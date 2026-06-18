Toot Suit Riot: Kevin Bacon Dons ‘Bean’ Blazer for Meatless Wednesdays, X Users Fear He’ll ‘Cut Loose’

Actor Kevin Bacon says don’t let his last name fool you—he’s a vegetarian. The 'Footloose' star hasn’t eaten bacon or any other meat since he was 14. That probably gives him the tremors. He’s now 67. To promote his animal-friendly lifestyle, he just dropped an online ad promoting meatless Wednesdays. He says beans are better than beef.

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Here’s the ad that was just pushed out to promote 'Beansday.' (WATCH)

It's Beansday!



The day we swap meat for beans, don our bean suit, and let the bean fireworks fly.



Talk about a win-win-win 🫘🫘🫘 pic.twitter.com/2yReCTrrE2 — Humane World for Animals (@humaneworldorg) June 17, 2026

I guess Kevin Bacon is hurting for money? Eat beans? Really? — eXplorist (@logical_veritas) June 18, 2026

Will he change his name to Kevin Beans? — Braxton Pike (@EnemyOfTheTruth) June 18, 2026

Wait, he didn’t?

Posters say Bacon and his fellow lefties can lobby for legumes all they want, but beans will never be the star attraction on their dinner plates.

Sorry they are a side dish at best for meat. — John Hyde (@The_DrJ3ckyll) June 18, 2026

I love beans!!!



I will have wonderful BBQ beans with BACON, alongside my beef hamburgers and hot dogs!



Thanks for the reminder!



Yeah BEANS! pic.twitter.com/ogzQ8ebAqY — T.A.R.S. 🏴🇻🇦 (@TARSRel0aded) June 18, 2026

I like to add bacon to my beans — Sue D Nym. (@medneck) June 18, 2026

I'll eat the beans, but I'm cooking them with leftover bacon fat. — Hammock Enjoyer 🌴😎🌴 (@PeninsulaBoy217) June 18, 2026

Now I must eat double the meat every Wednesday to make up for the decrease — Policy Wars (@PolicyWars) June 18, 2026

We all must do our part! That meat’s not going to eat itself.

Commenters say it’s rich that a guy named ‘Bacon’ wants us to forsake filets.

I’m gonna eat bacon and honor of his name. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) June 18, 2026

Then you should eat them at a diner with a few good men.

Posters say that Bacon and his fellow bean-eaters are full of hot air. They say the planet may not survive their proposed ‘Breaking Wind Wednesdays.’

Wednesdays are going to be rough pic.twitter.com/VMUyFQNl3z — Guess (@DanODonne11) June 18, 2026

I thought methane was a global warming gas. — Tyrone Slothrop🇮🇱 (@JLimebrook) June 18, 2026

But then the uptick in flatulence will affect global warming. — The People's MMA 🦈 (@ThePeoplesMMA) June 18, 2026

Everybody cut fart-loose, fart-loose! Kick of your Wednesday shoes! — John Jay (@Ixenal) June 18, 2026

I think I'll just take six degrees of separation from Kevin Bacon's ideas. — 𝙹. 𝙺𝚎𝚟𝚒𝚗 𝚃𝚞𝚖𝚕𝚒𝚗𝚜𝚘𝚗 👓 | The Writer_ (@kevintumlinson) June 18, 2026

We advise everyone to instead maintain six yards of separation from Kevin Bacon when he’s full of frijoles. Best not to be near if he's 'gotta cut loose' and 'tear up this town.'

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