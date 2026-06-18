Poster Explains Bible Verses Are Overt Religious Symbols While Pride Hats Are Not

It often surprises this editor that certain seemingly inconsequential news stories take off and turn into a week-long news cycle. Earlier this week, The New York Times' sports magazine, The Athletic, reported that on Pride Night, "which was supposed to be dedicated to support and belonging," several members of the San Francisco Giants "chose a different focus," writing Bible verses on their caps. The hometown paper, The San Francisco Chronicle, reported that the players had "defaced" their uniforms with Bible verses and disgraced the city. California congressional candidate and creepy State Sen. Scott Wiener also used the word "defaced" in a lengthy rant.

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Jeff Stanek wondered what the response would be if they held Christian Night at the park and had the players wear crosses on their uniforms. A poster couldn't believe he had to explain that Bible verses are overt religious symbols while Pride hats aren't. Really? They certainly are being treated as sacred objects.

I can't believe I actually need to explain this to another grownup, but for starters, crosses and bible verses are overt religious symbols while pride hats aren't.



Honestly, I think a lot of people fundamentally misunderstand the point of pride night: by wearing the hat, you're… https://t.co/CbZFDC2NJN — Not Gaetti (@notgaetti) June 18, 2026

The post continues:

… not abandoning your own religious convictions and you're not trying to convert anyone to a particular lifestyle or belief system; you're simply showing support for a historically marginalized group of folks by saying that it's okay to be yourself and that a person isn't inherently worthless just because of who they are. It's really not asking a lot, is it? And if you aren't lucky enough to have gay friends in your life, you should get some because (a) you'll have more visibility into the shit they deal with on the regular and (b) their weddings are always 10x more fun.

That certainly puts a pretty bow on compelled speech.

No.



What you’re doing is telling a group of people to endorse something that they know to be sinful, in defiance of God.



And you’re making it a condition of their employment.



It’s an absolute affront to religious freedom, and an international marginalization of Christians. — Wicked Sports RI (@wickedsportsri) June 18, 2026

You’re the most self-centered and selfish people in the history of the world. If we do not celebrate every minute of your sex lives, you think we are “genociding” you!

Just shut up. pic.twitter.com/k1avKtIkom — ElisaNYJM (@CaffMomREDACTED) June 18, 2026

What if I only want to tolerate them, not support them? — Oxford Marlboro (@oxfordmarlboro) June 18, 2026

You really can’t see another point of view. Personally, I reject the guilt trip to wear ribbons and such. There is no end. — Robert T. Ives (@Justalurke) June 18, 2026

Sorry this pride push has all the hallmarks of not just a religion, but a cult. — Only-One-Cannoli (jedi master) (@Joegiattino) June 18, 2026

Rainbow paraphernalia is 100% a state sanctioned religious symbol — That Chick From Seattle (@burnedinseattle) June 18, 2026

You can be arrested for burning a Pride flag, but not for burning an American flag.

Historically marginalized. Your route will make them marginalized again. — Cephii (@Cephii1) June 18, 2026

If you need other people to wear a symbol in order for you to feel okay about who you are, that’s 100% a “you” problem.



In any event, no one was harmed and life marches on. — That Goddamned Finkelstein Shit Kid (@Supreme____Beef) June 18, 2026

There doesn’t need to be a whole month of praising one certain group so that can “be themselves”Honesty , it is so ridiculous that we have to bow down and affirm a particular group so that “feel accepted” grow up. — posting my fair share (@KTee5) June 18, 2026

It’s adorable you think the pride symbols aren’t religious symbols at this point. — Arnold Becker 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@bruinoregonalt) June 18, 2026

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1. How are you qualified to tell someone when they are abandoning their religious convictions?



2. The issue is actually compelled political speech. American citizens cannot be mandated to demonstrate public support for ideas, whether they support them or not. — Occupied Santa Cruz (@Save_SantaCruz) June 18, 2026

The players are being forced to wear clothing that symbolizes something the Bible tells them is a sin. That is compelled speech. — Zombie John Gotti 🐗 (@ZombieJohnGotti) June 18, 2026

“marginalized group of folks”



So “marginalized” that nearly every major corporation, one of the major political parties, professional sports leagues, Hollywood, the education establishment K-PhD…every powerful institution IOW…breathlessly celebrates them. And constantly. — Greg Scott (@greg_scott) June 18, 2026

If inclusion means everyone is welcome except people with traditional religious beliefs, it isn’t inclusion. True tolerance means respecting the right of others to disagree without forcing them to endorse a message that violates their convictions. — Chris R (@AgSGT00) June 18, 2026

A symbol that signifies a sex lifestyle isn't overt? Do you hear yourself?



And how marginalized are they when they can force entire companies to wear their brand messaging? 😂 — Tayvis "wedding" fatigue (@tayvisfatigue) June 18, 2026

Wrong. By agreeing to wear something, you are agreeing to “support” something that you don’t. Your ability to say, I’d rather wear my normal hat should be within your rights as a player. — Brian McSherry (@BrianMcSherry4) June 18, 2026

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Pride symbols are absolutely religious symbols. — Larry Farlow (@LarryFarlow) June 18, 2026

It is a form of compelled speech, which in of itself is problematic. People should not be forced to endorse something just because of where they work. Free speech includes the right to not speak. — Allen Brooks (@afallenbrooks) June 18, 2026

We agree with the poster above who said if this is the way the LGBTQ community wants to be re-marginalized, this is the way to do it.

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