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Poster Explains Bible Verses Are Overt Religious Symbols While Pride Hats Are Not

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on June 18, 2026
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It often surprises this editor that certain seemingly inconsequential news stories take off and turn into a week-long news cycle. Earlier this week, The New York Times' sports magazine, The Athletic, reported that on Pride Night, "which was supposed to be dedicated to support and belonging," several members of the San Francisco Giants "chose a different focus," writing Bible verses on their caps. The hometown paper, The San Francisco Chronicle, reported that the players had "defaced" their uniforms with Bible verses and disgraced the city. California congressional candidate and creepy State Sen. Scott Wiener also used the word "defaced" in a lengthy rant.

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Jeff Stanek wondered what the response would be if they held Christian Night at the park and had the players wear crosses on their uniforms. A poster couldn't believe he had to explain that Bible verses are overt religious symbols while Pride hats aren't. Really? They certainly are being treated as sacred objects.

The post continues:

… not abandoning your own religious convictions and you're not trying to convert anyone to a particular lifestyle or belief system; you're simply showing support for a historically marginalized group of folks by saying that it's okay to be yourself and that a person isn't inherently worthless just because of who they are. It's really not asking a lot, is it?

And if you aren't lucky enough to have gay friends in your life, you should get some because (a) you'll have more visibility into the shit they deal with on the regular and (b) their weddings are always 10x more fun.

That certainly puts a pretty bow on compelled speech.

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You can be arrested for burning a Pride flag, but not for burning an American flag.

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We agree with the poster above who said if this is the way the LGBTQ community wants to be re-marginalized, this is the way to do it.

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