'Defaced with a Bible Passage’ — Sen. Wiener Melts Down Over Giants Writing Bible Verses in Pride Caps

Some San Francisco Giants players chose to not participate in a Pride Night. They believed it to be against their religion. They wrote a Bible scripture in their baseball caps. State Senator Scott Weiner was very offended by that.

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Senator Wiener on MAGA Homophobic Backlash Against Major League Baseball:



“On San Francisco Giants Pride Night — also the tenth anniversary of the Pulse nightclub massacre — several players defaced their Pride caps with a biblical passage that has been hijacked by homophobes to… — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) June 16, 2026

A scripture can't be hijacked by homophobes because the Bible very clearly speaks against homosexuality. People can choose to make their own decisions, but the Bible clearly speaks about marriage and romantic relationships.

If someone chooses not to participate in a Pride event, that is not 'bigotry'. It is simply sitting out because of religious beliefs.

“defaced their Pride caps with a biblical passage” https://t.co/4VtKuTW8FM — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) June 17, 2026

Like they're vandals or something.

“several players defaced their Pride caps with a biblical passage” - Creepy Sen Scott Wiener https://t.co/kRfB2mCS4w pic.twitter.com/7aKdukSZTi — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 17, 2026

Standing up for Christianity is not homophobic. https://t.co/3F8UQJA8JH — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) June 16, 2026

It's not necessary for everyone to affirm every choice and celebrate every decision.

“defaced their Pride caps with a biblical passage”??!!



Once again, this was NEVER about “tolerance” or “inclusion” of LGBTQ behavior.



This is—and ALWAYS was—an evil coercive plot to compel YOU to embrace their LGBTQ religious zealotry and force you to reject your Christianity. https://t.co/2scRtzxgG4 — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) June 17, 2026

These people are insane.

"several players defaced their Pride caps with a biblical passage"



Interesting choice of words https://t.co/EMlkEXGFo7 — varrock (@varrock) June 17, 2026

It's quite revealing, actually.

When a state actor uses his position in the legislature to DEMAND compliance, submission and compel speech: https://t.co/unLNuR2Dny — Richie Greenberg (@greenbergnation) June 17, 2026

That's actually the problem.

"Defaced their pride caps with a biblical passage..." - Satan or Scott Wiener.



This "man" is pure evil. https://t.co/9ZFFsa0Sdu — Monterey County Republican Party (@MCGOP_CA) June 17, 2026

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A demon.

I'll save you the time of reading this. None of what the Giants players did was homophobic. https://t.co/FuHFAQ21Dq — Michael Rincon (@RinconTheMike) June 16, 2026

Of course there isn't.

The multiculturalism leaving my body as I read this report https://t.co/c3uqwIVXnM pic.twitter.com/6we1GwKB0L — Robert Sterling (@RobertMSterling) June 17, 2026

‘Love is love’ and ‘we just want to get married’ sure turned into ‘you will wear the gay baseball cap or we will destroy your life’ real quick. It’s almost as if some slopes are indeed quite slippery. https://t.co/UixYQWzVZg — Live Free or Die Candle Company (@LFODCandles) June 17, 2026

Quite slick indeed.

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