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'Defaced with a Bible Passage’ — Sen. Wiener Melts Down Over Giants Writing Bible Verses in Pride Caps

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on June 17, 2026
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

Some San Francisco Giants players chose to not participate in a Pride Night. They believed it to be against their religion. They wrote a Bible scripture in their baseball caps. State Senator Scott Weiner was very offended by that.

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A scripture can't be hijacked by homophobes because the Bible very clearly speaks against homosexuality. People can choose to make their own decisions, but the Bible clearly speaks about marriage and romantic relationships.

If someone chooses not to participate in a Pride event, that is not 'bigotry'. It is simply sitting out because of religious beliefs.

Like they're vandals or something.

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It's not necessary for everyone to affirm every choice and celebrate every decision. 

These people are insane.

It's quite revealing, actually. 

That's actually the problem.

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A demon.

Of course there isn't.

Quite slick indeed.

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