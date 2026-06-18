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NBC News: Tiny Baseball Team Cancels Pride Night After Players Refuse to Wear Rainbow Uniforms

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on June 18, 2026
NBC

As this editor noted earlier, The New York Times decided to pick up on four members of the San Francisco Giants either not wearing their Pride hats or scrawling Bible verses on them on Pride Night at the ballpark and make it a national news story. The Times followed up by reporting that Major League Baseball had issued a warning that similar behavior would not be tolerated.

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Local news affiliates in Philadelphia have the makings of their own mini-scandal. According to NBC10 Philadelphia, the York Revolution opted to forfeit its game on Pride Night after players refused to wear uniforms with a rainbow design.

NBC News thought that was a story worth picking up nationally:

Someone has posted a proposed Community Note explaining to NBC News that the York Revolution is a member of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, and an independent league not affiliated with MLB clubs. So no, it's not even a minor league team.

David K. Li reports for NBC News:

Revolution president and GM Ben Shipley said his manager told him on Tuesday that less than nine players — the minimum number needed to fill out a lineup card — on the 28-man roster were willing to play in Thursday night’s uniforms.

It led to an unprecedented team meeting in which Shipley said he was unable to talk players into wearing the rainbow sleeves.

“I’m disappointed that we’re at this point and I recognize the players’ plight and their unwillingness to cross their line. I also think tolerance is not acceptance,” Shipley told NBC News on Thursday.

“I was just asking for tolerance from the team and they were unwilling to navigate that with me.”

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Li is a senior breaking news reporter with NBC.

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NBC News is now covering York Revolution and Southern Maryland Blue Crabs ball games as breaking news.

***

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