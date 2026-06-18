Presidents (Minus Trump) Gather at Obama Library — Bush Suddenly Redeemed, Election Deniers Forgotten

All of the living (using that term loosely because Biden doesn't look great, honestly) besides Trump gathered for the opening of the monstrosity that is the Obama Presidential Library.

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Every legitimate living U.S. President at the dedication ceremony for the Obama Presidential Center. pic.twitter.com/uRBssCbSwX — Protect Kamala Harris ✊ (@DisavowTrump20) June 18, 2026

Funny how the Left used to call Bush 'Hitler', but suddenly they have a strange new respect for him.

I’ll take them over that convicted felon anyday. https://t.co/A6eqmT5Vaj — BLH (@_RareDefined) June 18, 2026

@WhiteHouse, every LEGITIMATE living US President says it all! https://t.co/41O8JmIRzG — Gloria DeGeorge (@DeGeorgeG) June 18, 2026

Also, the Left used to say denying election results was terrible. Now, they do it and it's patriotic or something.

The band is back together! https://t.co/iWNTX2gj80 — The SHOWGIRL Era Michelle * (@Lagreeneyes03) June 18, 2026

Oh, and now there is unity. What a laugh!

And none of them has accomplished as much for America as Donald J Trump

Every living U.S. President, that gave Iran a pass, at the dedication ceremony for the Obama Presidential Center https://t.co/jFkxnUokhN — Anthony Bazzo (@Bazzomanifesto) June 18, 2026

Barack was Iran's favorite President.

While I may not agree with every decision I respect in some ways all these men and am so grateful for all they have done for our great country https://t.co/KvOPfNkE76 — MITCHELL elizabeth (@MITCHEL25616103) June 18, 2026

These are the same people who used to say George Bush was guilty of war crimes.

You said "legitimate", so I fixed it for you.



Biden's election was a fraud, everyone knows it, and Barry is from Kenya. pic.twitter.com/xWtV0iw5z7 — GJ Flash (@GJFlash) June 18, 2026

Speaking of election denialism ...

Tell Obama his contractors need to be paid. 🫢 pic.twitter.com/Bajwf17sbK — Trump Garbage (@drummer0118) June 18, 2026

Well, that's rude.

Living rent free in Kammy’s head. pic.twitter.com/qANtxGxwG8 — Angelina Reagan 🌸🌺🌼 (@AngelinaReagan7) June 18, 2026

How fitting. Trash can built for all four pic.twitter.com/RUgp1cuD9S — Hoot (@H00TMERICA) June 18, 2026

The fact that Clinton, prominent Epstein figure, is still Democrat royalty….tells you all you need to know — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) June 18, 2026

Many of the same voices loudly demanding the full release of the Epstein files and client list seem remarkably quiet about Bill Clinton’s documented ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Three completely incompetent Democrats and a republican that you guys all hated until he was no longer an obstruction to your maniacal thirst for political power



Now you pretend to like him? pic.twitter.com/UYb2m7znwf — Kit Richardson (@Kit_Richardson1) June 18, 2026

The Left is full of hypocrites.

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