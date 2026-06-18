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Presidents (Minus Trump) Gather at Obama Library — Bush Suddenly Redeemed, Election Deniers Forgotten

justmindy
justmindy | 8:30 PM on June 18, 2026
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File

All of the living (using that term loosely because Biden doesn't look great, honestly) besides Trump gathered for the opening of the monstrosity that is the Obama Presidential Library.

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Funny how the Left used to call Bush 'Hitler', but suddenly they have a strange new respect for him.

Also, the Left used to say denying election results was terrible. Now, they do it and it's patriotic or something. 

Oh, and now there is unity. What a laugh! 

Barack was Iran's favorite President.

These are the same people who used to say George Bush was guilty of war crimes.

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Speaking of election denialism ... 

Well, that's rude.

Many of the same voices loudly demanding the full release of the Epstein files and client list seem remarkably quiet about Bill Clinton’s documented ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

The Left is full of hypocrites. 

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BARACK OBAMA BILL CLINTON DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS

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