Presidents (Minus Trump) Gather at Obama Library — Bush Suddenly Redeemed, Election Deniers Forgotten

All of the living (using that term loosely because Biden doesn't look great, honestly) besides Trump gathered for the opening of the monstrosity that is the Obama Presidential Library.
Every legitimate living U.S. President at the dedication ceremony for the Obama Presidential Center. pic.twitter.com/uRBssCbSwX— Protect Kamala Harris ✊ (@DisavowTrump20) June 18, 2026
Funny how the Left used to call Bush 'Hitler', but suddenly they have a strange new respect for him.
I’ll take them over that convicted felon anyday. https://t.co/A6eqmT5Vaj— BLH (@_RareDefined) June 18, 2026
@WhiteHouse, every LEGITIMATE living US President says it all! https://t.co/41O8JmIRzG— Gloria DeGeorge (@DeGeorgeG) June 18, 2026
Also, the Left used to say denying election results was terrible. Now, they do it and it's patriotic or something.
The band is back together! https://t.co/iWNTX2gj80— The SHOWGIRL Era Michelle * (@Lagreeneyes03) June 18, 2026
Oh, and now there is unity. What a laugh!
And none of them has accomplished as much for America as Donald J Trump— Anthony Bazzo (@Bazzomanifesto) June 18, 2026
Every living U.S. President, that gave Iran a pass, at the dedication ceremony for the Obama Presidential Center https://t.co/jFkxnUokhN
Barack was Iran's favorite President.
While I may not agree with every decision I respect in some ways all these men and am so grateful for all they have done for our great country https://t.co/KvOPfNkE76— MITCHELL elizabeth (@MITCHEL25616103) June 18, 2026
These are the same people who used to say George Bush was guilty of war crimes.
Recommended
You said "legitimate", so I fixed it for you.— GJ Flash (@GJFlash) June 18, 2026
Biden's election was a fraud, everyone knows it, and Barry is from Kenya. pic.twitter.com/xWtV0iw5z7
Speaking of election denialism ...
Tell Obama his contractors need to be paid. 🫢 pic.twitter.com/Bajwf17sbK— Trump Garbage (@drummer0118) June 18, 2026
Well, that's rude.
Living rent free in Kammy’s head. pic.twitter.com/qANtxGxwG8— Angelina Reagan 🌸🌺🌼 (@AngelinaReagan7) June 18, 2026
How fitting. Trash can built for all four pic.twitter.com/RUgp1cuD9S— Hoot (@H00TMERICA) June 18, 2026
The fact that Clinton, prominent Epstein figure, is still Democrat royalty….tells you all you need to know— Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) June 18, 2026
Many of the same voices loudly demanding the full release of the Epstein files and client list seem remarkably quiet about Bill Clinton’s documented ties to Jeffrey Epstein.
Three completely incompetent Democrats and a republican that you guys all hated until he was no longer an obstruction to your maniacal thirst for political power— Kit Richardson (@Kit_Richardson1) June 18, 2026
Now you pretend to like him? pic.twitter.com/UYb2m7znwf
The Left is full of hypocrites.
Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.
Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member