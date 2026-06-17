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Rumors Squashed: Knicks Confirm White House Visit as Libs Melt Down

justmindy
justmindy | 8:30 PM on June 17, 2026
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Since the Knicks NBA win, there have been rumors they would opt-out of the visit to the White House. Tonight, their owner says that's untrue.

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An NBA champion will visit the White House for the first time during the administration of President Donald Trump.

New York Knicks owner James Dolan, who invited Trump to attend Game 3 of the NBA Finals, said on Wednesday, June 17 that the team will accept an invite from the president. He made the comments during an appearance on WFAN New York.

“As a matter of fact, thank you for asking me that, we just did receive an invitation from the White House, which we accepted,” Dolan said during the appearance. “We still have to figure out the details, et cetera, but yes, of course. Look, I invited the president to come down for the game. He is a friend. I’ve known him for 30 years and I’m very proud to bring the team to the White House.”

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BrooklynDad who doesn't pay child support is going to be in his feelings about this decision.

Indeed it is because that was simply not true.

It looks like where Jose will be going is the White House. Hopefully, he's excited about that prospect. 

All kinds of liars on the Twitter app. 

Cry a river.

You'll be ok.

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The libs are so mad.

Time will tell. 

And it appears they have not.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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DONALD TRUMP NEW YORK SPORTS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WHITE HOUSE

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