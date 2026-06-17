Rumors Squashed: Knicks Confirm White House Visit as Libs Melt Down

Since the Knicks NBA win, there have been rumors they would opt-out of the visit to the White House. Tonight, their owner says that's untrue.

Owner James Dolan says the Knicks are going to the White House: "We just received an invitation which we've accepted, still have to figure out the details…I've known the president 30 years and I'm very proud to bring the team to the White House" pic.twitter.com/YbzPZbHZ4r — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) June 17, 2026

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New York Knicks owner James Dolan said the team will accept an invite to visit the White Househttps://t.co/yFELrYrsxV — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 17, 2026

An NBA champion will visit the White House for the first time during the administration of President Donald Trump. New York Knicks owner James Dolan, who invited Trump to attend Game 3 of the NBA Finals, said on Wednesday, June 17 that the team will accept an invite from the president. He made the comments during an appearance on WFAN New York. “As a matter of fact, thank you for asking me that, we just did receive an invitation from the White House, which we accepted,” Dolan said during the appearance. “We still have to figure out the details, et cetera, but yes, of course. Look, I invited the president to come down for the game. He is a friend. I’ve known him for 30 years and I’m very proud to bring the team to the White House.”

Who else agrees that The Knicks should reject any invitation to the White House, and visit the Obama Presidential Center INSTEAD? 🤚 pic.twitter.com/mWPS8WwDyL — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) June 17, 2026

BrooklynDad who doesn't pay child support is going to be in his feelings about this decision.

It’s a new era in the NBA. https://t.co/VNCGrc0tdG — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 17, 2026

Seeing that the Knicks declined a White House visit. But this place a cesspool of misinformation. I need some reputable sources. — Keith Murphy (@murphdogg29) June 17, 2026

Indeed it is because that was simply not true.

👀 Knicks' Jose Alvarado weighs in on the potential White House visit after NBA finals win. pic.twitter.com/f0Bi3ElC9H — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) June 17, 2026

It looks like where Jose will be going is the White House. Hopefully, he's excited about that prospect.

The Knicks have declined their invitation to the White House. pic.twitter.com/CdpEb07V6t — June (@HoodieBrunson) June 16, 2026

All kinds of liars on the Twitter app.

I pray the players do not go… https://t.co/nJAPxNTmbv — 🏆💍 (@Brungod) June 17, 2026

Cry a river.

all the good PR is just out the window ig. https://t.co/l3LulXg7rL — rads (@rads619) June 17, 2026

You'll be ok.

How much do you think Dolan threatened to fine players who refuse to attend Donald Trump's BS White House event?



And if they do attend, are they forced to Cage Fight? https://t.co/TyfBUAMMmm — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) June 17, 2026

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The libs are so mad.

Wonder how many players end up going. https://t.co/knXdNCFBL9 — Zach Braziller (@NYPost_Brazille) June 17, 2026

Time will tell.

So many fell for that fake post.....I just laughed & scrolled. I knew they wouldn't decline an invite. #AlwaysKnicks https://t.co/dbALUomMl2 — Strictly 4 My X’ers (@Lizzs_Lockeroom) June 17, 2026

And it appears they have not.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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